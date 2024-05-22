Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton Predicts, the US Pool Maintenance and Cleaning Services Market on Upward Trajectory, the Market to Reach $10.33 Billion by 2029

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus research report, the US pool maintenance and cleaning service market is growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during 2023-2029.

U.S. Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market – Focused Insights 2024-2029

The US Pool Maintenance and Cleaning Service Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 10.33 billion Market Size (2023) USD 8.08 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 4.17 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The market is growing significantly due to advances in the pool technology, shift toward sustainability practices, rising popularity of subscription-based pool services, growing awareness of chemical balancing for above-ground pools, the growing demand for pool opening and closing services, the increasing demand for custom maintenance plans, growth in tourism and hospitality industries, aging pool infrastructure, and the growing popularity of commercial & residential swimming pools. As there is an increasing awareness of swimming-related illnesses, there is also a significant demand for water testing and chemical balancing in the US pool maintenance & cleaning services market. In the US pool maintenance & cleaning services market, demand for custom-maintenance plans is growing significantly. Many companies are offering custom plans for gaining traction in the market.

Routine Pool Market Leading the Market Growth

The demand for routine pool cleaning in the hospitality industry is significantly high. With rising tourism in the US, the construction of hotels and resorts across the US has been growing, with tourists and holidaymakers looking for entertainment and relaxing activities during their stays. For instance, according to the US travel association, the spending on travel grew by 5% year-on-year in the US in 2023. Thus, there is significant demand for luxurious and stylish swimming pools, which require routine pool cleaning in the US market.

Many companies are offering routine pool cleaning in the US market, including American Pool, Anthony & Sylvan, Aqua Rec, ASP – America's Swimming Pool Company, Keith Zars Pools, National Pool Partners, Pool Troopers, Premier Pools & Spas, Hines Pool & Spa, SPS PoolCare, Claropool, Dolphin Pool and Spa, etc.

Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Industry Creating Buzz in the US Pool Maintenance and Cleaning Service Market

The tourism and hospitality industry in the U.S. has been growing significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing tourism sector drives the demand for hotels, vacation rentals, and resorts with swimming pools. The number of hotels and resorts is rising significantly in the U.S. For instance, in 2022, the number of hotels in the U.S. increased by around 8% within a year. These facilities require regular cleaning services to keep pools safe for guests. With a rise in the tourist usage of pools, wear and rear has increased in the U.S. pools. This requires regular pool maintenance & cleaning services to ensure proper filtration, cleanliness, chemical balance, etc. Hence, hotels and resorts must maintain proper swimming environments to attract consumers. Around 20% of the total spending by international travelers is on lodging.

Segmentation & Forecast

Service Routine Pool Cleaning Pool Water Testing, Chemical Balancing, & Disinfection Pool Equipment, Fittings, & Accessories Maintenance Others

Design In-Ground Pools Above-Ground Pools

End-User Market Insights Residential Commercial



Vendors List

Key Vendors

American Pool

Anthony & Sylvan

Aqua Rec

ASP – America's Swimming Pool Company

Keith Zars Pools

National Pool Partners

Pool Troopers

PREMIER POOLS & SPAS

Hines Pool & Spa

SPS PoolCare

Other Prominent Vendors

All Seasons Pools & Spas, Inc.

Claropool

Dolphin Pools & Spas

Gohlke Pools

Great Valley Pool Service

MCM Pool Service, Inc.

M.S. Home Pool Services Inc.

Pentair

Poolwerx Corporation Pty. Ltd

Shasta Pools

Alpine Pools, Inc.

Aqua Pool & Patio

AquaSafe Pool Management, Inc.

Arrow Pool Service

Bontrager Pools, Inc.

Burton Pools & Spas

C6 Property Services Group

Claffey Pools

Coast To Coast Pools

Colley's Pools & Spas

Cowboy Pools

Dunota Pools

Fronheiser Pools

Fusion Pool Service

Gib-San Pools Ltd

Goodall Pools & Spas

Hamlin Pools

Hastings Water Works

Heritage Pools LLC

J&M Pool Company

Lothorian

Lucent Pools

Master Touch Pool Services

Millennium Pools & Spas

Morehead Pools

Molinari Pools

Ohio Pools & Spas

Payan Pool Service , Inc.

, Inc. Pool Sidekick

Pools of Fun

Poolam Aquatics Group

Poseidon

Poolsure

Pure Swim

Puryear Custom Pools

Regal Pool Designs

Richard's Total Backyard Solutions

Robertson Pools

Spartan Pool & Patio

Stewart Pools

Swimming Pool Services

The Pool Butler

Unified Pool Solutions

Table of Content

CHAPTER – 1: US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Developments

CHAPTER – 2: US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Segmentation Data

Service Market Insights (2023-2029) Routine Pool Cleaning Pool Water Testing, Chemical Balancing, & Disinfection Pool Equipment, Fittings, & Accessories Maintenance Others

Design Market Insights (2023-2029) In-Ground Pools Above-Ground Pools

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029) Residential Commercial



CHAPTER – 3: US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Drivers

US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Trends

US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 4: US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services Market Overview

US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services - Competitive Landscape

US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services - Key Players

US Pool Maintenance & Cleaning Services - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER – 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

Arizton

