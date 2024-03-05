Exclusive New Peptide-Infused Hair Care Brand, V&Co. Beauty, Launches in Major Retailers Across the Nation

The one-of-a-kind, affordable & clean collection is finally bringing the peptide movement to accessible hair care in Target, Walmart, & beyond

WAYZATA, Minn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A cutting edge innovation in peptide-infused hair care has arrived and is launching in-store and online at national and regional retailers, including Target and Walmart. V&Co. Beauty is a first-ever collection of shampoos and conditioners, powered by scientific innovation and rooted in targeted hair health that caters to the distinctive needs of each type and texture. The curated vegan and cruelty-free product selection allows consumers to level up their routine with four targeted shampoo and conditioner options: Wavy, Straight, Curly, and Thickening, empowering healthy hair journeys and inspiring individuality.

V&Co. Beauty

Peptides have become a staple across skin care and supplements because they can help deliver real, unrivaled results. However, there have been little to no options in the hair care aisle that leveraged their deeply reparative benefits…until now. V&Co. Beauty's Proprietary Peptide Blend is a carefully crafted fusion of peptides, amino acids, proteins and vitamins – finally treating scalp and hair to the same quality and efficacy that we extend to skin care. From boosting hydration to increasing volume, intensifying shine, fortifying strength and adding an extra layer of protection, the peptides can go beyond the surface to help accentuate the best aspects of each individual hair type.

The V&Co. Beauty team is committed to making the world a better and more sustainable place for generations to come, one beautiful head of hair at a time. It all begins with the elimination of harmful chemicals such as parabens and sulfates from the products. This commitment to health and well-being also extends to Mother Nature, with the formulas housed in custom, one of a kind bottles, made from up to 65% recycled materials.

V&Co. Beauty is a family founded and multi-generational run team, headed by father-son team, Tom and Mike Redmond. The Redmond family are serial entrepreneurs within the hair care industry, having founded beloved household name brands like Aussie Hair Care and Renpure. Mike and Tom noticed peptides sweeping skin care aisles and were inspired to research their benefits for hair, alongside their seasoned scientific team.

"With a combined 40 years of hair care expertise under our belts, my dad and I understood that what performs best in skin and body care, often eventually makes its way to innovate hair care as well," says Co-Founder, Mike Redmond. "We couldn't help but notice the peptide movement and began the lengthy process to develop and fine tune formulas, specifically created to leverage peptides for hair health. We discovered that with the right science and technology, they were indeed just as essential and transformative for the hair's structure and function…and V&Co. Beauty was born. Today, we are on a mission to empower every person to achieve a healthy relationship and confident connection with their hair. We truly love what we do and the proof is in every bottle."

V&Co. Beauty Shampoos & Conditioners retail for $7.99 - $8.99 each/12 oz in-store and online at Target, Walmart, all Safeway and Albertsons banners, Meijer, H-E-B, Stop + Shop, Wake Fern, Ingles, Harris Teeter, Food City, Associated Foods, and Woodman's Market.

About V&Co. Beauty:

Prepare to enter your healthiest hair era with V&Co. Beauty, the new leader in peptide-infused hair care, powered by scientific innovation and rooted in targeted hair health. Our one-of-a-kind collection caters to the distinctive needs of each hair type and texture to level up every routine, all at an affordable price point. The Proprietary Peptide Blend goes beyond the surface to help accentuate the best aspects of your hair, while always promising to be paraben- and sulfate-free, cruelty-free and vegan. A family-owned company, the tight knit V&Co. Beauty team is on a shared mission to provide consumers everywhere with the highest-performing products in the industry – all while being affordable and free of harmful chemicals, such as parabens, and sulfates, with no compromises, ever. https://vandcobeauty.com/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE V&Co. Beauty