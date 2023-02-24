Exclusive Offer Gives Florida Residents Spending Money for Holland America Line's 2023 Alaska Cruisetours to the Yukon

Promotion for Alaska Cruisetours includes $150 combined credit per person for onboard spending, Denali Dollars and Dawson Dollars

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Yukon Heritage Day, and Holland America Line is celebrating the Canadian region with a special offer just for Florida residents. The exclusive promotion provides $150 per person bonus spending money when booking select 2023 Denali and Yukon Cruisetours. The $150 credit can be combined with Holland America Line's current "Time of Your Life" wave offer that includes free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits -- plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends the Alaska Cruisetours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory. In 2023, a total of 16 Cruisetours are available, all featuring Denali National Park, and six different Cruisetour options include the Yukon extension. The bonus spending money promotion for guests who live in Florida runs through March 31, 2023.

"Summer is the perfect time for Floridians to escape heat and head to Alaska on a Cruisetour, and we're excited to showcase the Holland America Line experience in the Yukon to more guests from Florida," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Holland America Line is the only way to see Alaska and the Yukon with a combined cruise and overland vacation. Now is the time to book and take advantage of the bonus spending money and 'Time of Your Life' promotions."

With this offer, the first and second guests in a stateroom will each receive:

$50 onboard spending money that can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, spa, gift shop purchase and more.

onboard spending money that can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, spa, gift shop purchase and more. $50 Denali Dollars for dining, tours and shopping on the overland portion of the Cruisetour at Denali National Park .

Denali Dollars for dining, tours and shopping on the overland portion of the Cruisetour at . $50 Dawson Dollars for dining and tours at Dawson City in the Yukon .

When combining the $150 credit with "Time of Your Life," guests also receive free stateroom upgrades, free fares for kids, reduced deposits, fare discounts and all of the popular perks that come with booking the "Have It All" premium fare: shore excursions, a Signature Beverage Package, shipboard specialty dining and a Surf Wi-Fi package.

Explore Land and Sea with an Alaska Cruisetour

Holland America Line's Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland journey to Denali and the Yukon. "Yukon & Denali Cruisetours" range from 10 to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park; and a journey into the Yukon.

For more than 75 years, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska, making it the pioneer cruise line in the region. In addition to incredible scenery and an abundance of wildlife, extending into the Yukon allows guests to learn about the area's rich Klondike Gold Rush history, which comes to life as only Holland America Line can showcase.

Alaska Up Close Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

With Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program, guests on Alaska cruises are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

