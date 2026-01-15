Holland America Line Introduces More Than 150 New Cultural Tours Worldwide

New "Meet the Maker" and "Community Connections" tours offer guests authentic,

hands-on experiences with local culture

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is redefining destination discovery with two inspiring new shore excursion collections designed to turn every port into a personal connection. Introducing "Meet the Maker" and "Community Connections" — curated experiences that invite guests to go beyond the guidebook and immerse themselves in the heart of local life. From savoring family recipes at beloved eateries to learning time-honored crafts from artisans and engaging with communities that keep traditions alive, these tours celebrate the people and stories that make each destination extraordinary. With more than 150 experiences offered across global itineraries, guests can truly savor the journey — embracing authentic culture, forging genuine connections and creating memories that linger long after the voyage ends.

"Guests consistently express a desire for deeper, more authentic engagement with every destination, which inspired the creation of our new 'Meet the Makers' and 'Community Connections' collections," said Carole Biencourt, vice president of onboard revenue for Holland America Line. "These experiences go far beyond traditional sightseeing, opening doors to kitchens, workshops and community spaces so travelers can share stories, learn time‑honored techniques and engage directly with the people who shape each place. Seeing a destination through a local lens deepens understanding and fosters authentic connections and memories that endure long after the voyage."

'Meet the Maker' Shore Excursions Build Meaningful Relationships

Holland America Line's "Meet the Makers" tours are designed to immerse guests in a destination through the people who shape it. These shore excursions give guests the rare opportunity to meet the artisans, chefs, farmers and craftspeople behind the flavors and traditions of a region. Whether it's learning how olive oil is pressed from the family who's been doing it for generations or hearing the story behind a local wine straight from the winemaker, these experiences are personal, authentic and unforgettable.

Example "Meet the Makers" shore excursions include:

" Tassie Tasting Trail " in Burnie, Tasmania — Guests can journey through Tasmania's countryside to meet the artisans behind some of its most beloved flavors. Visit the House of Anvers for a taste of handcrafted chocolates paired with morning tea, then continue to 41° South to learn how a family raises salmon and ginseng in pristine spring‑fed ponds and sample their products over a light lunch. On the return, stops at Ashgrove Cheese Factory and Spreyton Cider Company offer chances to enjoy more local goods.

— Guests can journey through Tasmania's countryside to meet the artisans behind some of its most beloved flavors. Visit the House of Anvers for a taste of handcrafted chocolates paired with morning tea, then continue to 41° South to learn how a family raises salmon and ginseng in pristine spring‑fed ponds and sample their products over a light lunch. On the return, stops at Ashgrove Cheese Factory and Spreyton Cider Company offer chances to enjoy more local goods. "Magna Grecia Farm Visit" in Katákolon, Greece — Magna Grecia Farm, a fourth‑generation family estate in the fertile region of Olympia, gives guests a chance to stroll the olive grove, taste the farm's peppery olives, explore the vineyards and meet the resident animals. They'll enjoy a spread of classic Greek mezes paired with local wine, with mineral water provided and the option to try ouzo, all while taking in a lively Syrtaki dance demonstration.

'Community Connections' Tours Create Memories While Making a Difference

Community Connection tours aren't just sightseeing trips: they are about stepping into the center of a community, meeting the people who live there and seeing the world through their eyes. From sharing stories with native hosts or tasting family recipes to exploring neighborhoods that don't show up in guidebooks, these tours are built on real relationships. To make the experiences even more meaningful, every tour in this collection supports local businesses, artisans and cultural stewards as part of Holland America Line's sustainability mission — travel that gives back.

Examples of "Community Connections" shore excursions include:

" At Home With the O'Hanlon Family " in Cobh (Cork), Ireland — Guests are warmly welcomed into the home of Finn and Peter O'Hanlon, seasoned food and hospitality enthusiasts. Finn, a trained chef, has a lifelong passion for Irish food, and Peter joined her to open two pubs. At their home, guests cook a three-course traditional Irish lunch, including soda bread and Irish stew.

Guests are warmly welcomed into the home of Finn and Peter O'Hanlon, seasoned food and hospitality enthusiasts. Finn, a trained chef, has a lifelong passion for Irish food, and Peter joined her to open two pubs. At their home, guests cook a three-course traditional Irish lunch, including soda bread and Irish stew. "Maori Waka (Canoe) Experience" in Waitangi (Bay of Islands), New Zealand — This cultural experience showcases the relationship of the Maori people with the water. Guests enjoy a traditional Maori welcome before climbing into a waka, a canoe that seats several people. Glide up the peaceful, tranquil estuaries of the Waitangi River while watching for the Haruru Falls and visiting a 1,000-year-old ancestral site.

Collections Build on The HISTORY® Channel and National Geographic Day Tours

These new shore tours build on the immersive experiences Holland America Line already offers, including its collections created in partnership with The HISTORY® Channel* and National Geographic, which give guests deeper insight into the people, places and stories behind each destination through expert‑led exploration and meaningful cultural connections.

Cruises Available for Booking

Community Connections and Meet the Makers tours are featured across a wide range of ports on numerous Holland America Line cruises. For a limited time, guests booking with Have It All can choose from select itineraries with a $25 deposit and a free balcony upgrade — including:

For more information about Holland America Line's shore excursions or to book a cruise, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

