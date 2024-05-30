Exclusive Screening of Highly Anticipated Film, "The Firing Squad," in Miami on June 11th

Kevin Sorbo and James Barrington Available for Miami Interviews Ahead of August 2 Nationwide Release

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2024, Epoch Studios is screening their first ever film, "The Firing Squad," in Miami, FL. Select local faith and community leaders, as well as members of the media and other guests, will have the opportunity to preview the powerful story of redemption ahead of the nationwide release on August 2, 2024.

Based on a profound true story of finding hope in the face of death, celebrated Christian filmmaker Tim Chey's "The Firing Squad" follows the story of three convicted criminals who were sentenced to be executed by firing squad in an Indonesian prison camp in 2015. As the countdown to their deaths begins, a remarkable sequence of events unfolds, which drew international attention to the transformative power of faith and hope that transcends our darkest moments.

"The Firing Squad" promises a thought-provoking cinematic experience, starring prominent actor Kevin Sorbo ("God's Not Dead" and "Let There Be Light") alongside breakout star James Barrington. Talent is available for Miami interviews in conjunction with the June 11, 2024 screening.

"At its core, this film is a story of courage, resilience and the transformative power of salvation through Jesus Christ," said Chey. "I'm an evangelist first and a filmmaker second. Beyond mere entertainment, I pray the film will serve as a catalyst for introspection, compelling audiences to embrace the grace and love of Jesus Christ."

The film wants to win 1 million souls to Christ.

Sorbo, a vocal advocate for family friendly entertainment, has emphasized the importance of supporting faith-based projects like The Firing Squad.

"In today's entertainment landscape, it's crucial that we rally behind projects that uphold Christian values and share stories of faith," said Sorbo. "We have a battle to win in Hollywood. Films like this are powerful tools for spreading messages of hope and inspiration."

For screening information visit: themoviescreener.com/thefiringsquad/main and for exclusive content, visit the official website: firingsquadfilm.com

