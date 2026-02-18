Exclusive Thought Leadership Event TLFT 2026 Returns to New York City

Invite-only thought leadership event returns to New York City, bringing together senior decision-makers to debate and pressure-test the ideas shaping business's future

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iResearch Services, a leading global B2B thought leadership agency, has announced the return of Thought Leadership for Tomorrow (TLFT) 2026, the premier invite-only event for senior decision-makers shaping the future of thought leadership. In its fourth-year running, and following the success of TLFT 2025, which convened over 100 industry leaders and 27 speakers from organizations including Google, Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, LinkedIn, IBM, KPMG, and Deloitte, the 2026 event promises an even more curated experience.

Yogesh Shah, CEO of iResearch Services, delivers the opening keynote at Thought Leadership for Tomorrow (TLFT) 2025 in New York City.

In 2026, the value of thought leadership is no longer driven by visibility. Influence, credibility, and commercial consequence is what matters. As AI raises the bar and lowers tolerance for noise, boards are scrutinizing impact like never before. Leading organizations have shifted from asking "how much can we publish?" to "what decisions will this drive?"

TLFT 2026 is where those decisions are debated, challenged, and pressure-tested, with senior peers who are setting the standard for the industry.

This executive working forum will feature five insight sessions, 18+ industry-leading speakers, and the second annual TLFT Awards, recognizing excellence across seven categories that honor thought leadership's unique 4R impact framework: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-world Impact.

"The most valuable progress in thought leadership does not happen in isolation. It happens when experienced leaders come together, share perspective, and challenge one another," says Yogesh Shah, CEO of iResearch Services. "TLFT was built as a community, not a conference. It creates the space for senior leaders to think more clearly about the role thought leadership plays in reputation, growth, and long-term influence."

With 90% of attendance at director level and above, TLFT creates an environment where genuine peer-to-peer learning can flourish, backed by six hours of high-level networking. Despite four years of growth, TLFT deliberately preserves its intimate scale to ensure every conversation counts.

The event draws senior leaders from financial services, technology, and professional services—industries where thought leadership directly impacts market positioning, client relationships, and revenue growth. The 2026 agenda will examine how organizations are adapting to AI, proving ROI, and meeting higher standards for credibility.

Previous attendees have consistently highlighted the value of TLFT's community approach. One senior content leader from the 2025 event noted it revealed "how much more there is to learn about thought leadership," adding that "creating a community of thought leader experts is really admirable and valuable."

The day will culminate with the TLFT Awards, recognizing this year's most impactful thought leadership across seven categories.

TLFT 2026 is an invitation-only event. Qualified senior decision-makers can register their interest here.

About Thought Leadership for Tomorrow (TLFT)

Now in its fourth year, Thought Leadership for Tomorrow is the flagship event for the global thought leadership industry. TLFT brings together Chief Strategy Officers, Global VPs of Thought Leadership, Directors of Research, Executive Editors, and other senior decision-makers who are shaping the future of business through powerful ideas. The event includes the TLFT Awards, which honor individuals and organizations demonstrating exceptional vision and execution across seven distinct categories.

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global, data-driven thought leadership agency helping B2B brands own the conversations that matter. Working with Fortune 500 companies including IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, and Google, the agency delivers end-to-end thought leadership solutions—from research and strategy to storytelling and amplification. iResearch Services specializes in research-led campaigns with thought leadership content strategy, execution, brand positioning, and go-to-market activation.

SOURCE Thought Leadership For Tomorrow (TLFT)