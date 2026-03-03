Thought Leadership for Tomorrow Awards Return for 2026

Second annual awards program evaluates entries through unique 4R framework, chaired by Ty Heath of LinkedIn.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iResearch Services, a leading global B2B thought leadership agency, has announced that entries are now open for the Thought Leadership for Tomorrow (TLFT) Awards 2026. The awards recognize thought leadership that generates measurable results across the industry's unique 4R framework: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-world Impact.

Ty Heath, Head Judge of the TLFT Awards 2025, presents the award for Thought Leadership in Sustainable Development to a representative from Accenture.

Following a successful inaugural year that recognized campaigns from Accenture, KPMG, and other industry leaders, the 2026 awards return with five distinct categories designed to honor the diverse approaches and strategies that define effective thought leadership.

Ty Heath, Global Director of Thought Leadership GTM at LinkedIn, returns as Head Judge for the second year. Under her leadership, the judging panel evaluates entries on their ability to earn trust and influence decisions, not simply on visibility.

"Thought leadership is being held to a higher standard than ever," says Heath. "In 2026, being visible is easy, but earning trust and influencing decisions is what separates serious thought leadership from noise. The TLFT awards matter because they recognize work that holds up under scrutiny and moves the conversation forward. This is about celebrating ideas that don't just sound good but actually make a difference."

Five categories to recognize thought leadership excellence

The TLFT Awards focus solely on excellence in thought leadership, recognizing the diversity and nuance within the discipline. Entries are evaluated within specialist categories, allowing initiatives to be celebrated for their specific strengths and contributions.

The five categories for 2026 are:

Thought Leadership Brand Elevation Award

Thought Leadership Commercial Excellence Award

Thought Leadership Industry Catalyst Award

Thought Leadership Research Innovation Award

Thought Leadership Storytelling Award

Each category applies different weights to these criteria to reflect the specialism of the award.

Two-stage evaluation process

Every submission is evaluated on its ability to demonstrate the 4Rs of Thought Leadership, as well as its approach to data and storytelling. Entries are individually scored by an expert judge before progressing to a panel review, where marks will be ratified and confirmed by Head Judge Ty Heath.

Initiatives must have taken place within the last 18 months, with supporting data, results, and evidence drawn from the most recent 12 months.

Winners announced May 21st

Finalists will be announced on May 7th, 2026, with winners revealed on May 21st, 2026.

Winners will be celebrated at the TLFT Awards ceremony on June 4th, 2026, at the Harvard Club of New York City, as part of the Thought Leadership for Tomorrow executive working forum. The event brings together thought leadership practitioners from leading organizations including Google, Morgan Stanley, LinkedIn, and IBM.

The TLFT community offers an ongoing opportunity for both established authorities and emerging voices to engage with other strategic thinkers and spark the next big idea.

Entries close March 20th, 2026. Organizations, agencies, and individuals demonstrating excellence in B2B thought leadership can enter here.

About the TLFT Awards

The TLFT Awards celebrate original ideas that lead with authority: shaping thinking, influencing decisions, and driving change. With five specialist categories, the awards recognize visionary initiatives whose thought leadership cuts through complexity to deliver insights that resonate across sectors. Entries are evaluated through the 4Rs framework: Revenue, Relationships, Reputation, and Real-World Impact. The awards are chaired by Ty Heath, Global Director, Thought Leadership GTM at LinkedIn.

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global B2B thought leadership and marketing agency that accelerates growth through the fusion of data-driven insight, expert guidance, and strategic activation. Working with Fortune 500 companies including IBM, PwC, LinkedIn, and Google, the agency delivers end-to-end thought leadership solutions.

SOURCE Thought Leadership For Tomorrow (TLFT)