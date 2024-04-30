EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson passionately defends parental rights on Moms For America Podcast

Carlson: "Go ahead and arrest me for saying that, but I mean it."

NAPLES, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive interview on the Moms For America Podcast that debuts Tuesday morning, Tucker Carlson speaks with emotion and conviction about some of the biggest issues facing America today, including censorship, parental rights, protecting children, and the state of American democracy.

Carlson is most animated when discussing the importance of parenthood, declaring that "If you can't defend your own children, then you're a contemptible person."

"The most important relationship in nature is between parent and child," he adds. "And anybody who seeks to intrude on that or replace the parent needs to be resisted with force, including physical force. Go ahead and arrest me for saying that, but I mean it. And by the way, any government that would even presume to do that deserves to be smacked in the nose really hard."

Carlson's enthusiasm derives from his own experience as the father of four children, and his conviction that raising children is the single most important and fulfilling responsibility in life.

"If there was ever a time for extremism, it's in defense of your own children," Carlson declares. "Fear no one in defense of your children. Not the civil authorities. Fear no one. We can have civil debates about legislation and all that stuff. We cannot have a civil debate about my kids. They're my kids; they're not your kids. You hurt my kids, and I will hurt you. And it's that simple.

