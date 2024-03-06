EX.CO Becomes Google Certified Publishing Partner

EX.CO solidifies its position as the leading video platform for publishers with new GCPP certification

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO, the world's leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video content and monetization strategies, today announced its recognition as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP). This certification reinforces EX.CO's expertise in delivering cutting-edge video solutions for publishers to further engage audiences and increase monetization opportunities.

As a platform specifically designed for publishers, EX.CO always prioritizes publishers' needs by providing solutions such as a machine-learning-based yield engine, AI-driven contextual recommendations, and access to a premium video content marketplace which makes it easy for publishers to achieve 100% video coverage on their websites. This Google certification solidifies EX.CO's credibility as a technology provider and reinforces EX.CO's ability to support publishers with everything they need to execute a successful video content and monetization strategy at scale.

Certified Publishing Partners are vetted by Google and must pass all Google's policies that drive premium user experiences, implement best practices that drive higher yield, and prove that they have established a strong track record of helping publishers succeed through customer feedback and surveys. As publishers continue to seek out effective tools for challenges they face such as economic trends, audiences flocking to social media platforms, and the future without third-party cookies, Google and EX.CO are providing solutions for them to make more informed decisions when it comes to video.

"Our ongoing alliance with Google has been instrumental in cementing our status as a trusted partner for publishers. Achieving recognition through the GCPP program is a source of pride and marks a significant achievement for our entire team," said EX.CO co-founder and CEO, Tom Pachys. "We look forward to working with Google further to continue driving innovation and delivering more future solutions to publishers."

EX.CO's AI-driven and machine-learning-based solutions for video management, video monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including The Arena Group, CBSi, Hearst Newspapers, and Nasdaq. Becoming a Google Certified Publishing Partner strengthens EX.CO's position as a trusted industry leader for publishers and opens more opportunities to deliver premium video technology to a vast network of publishers.

About EX.CO

We're EX.CO, the world's leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Our AI-based solutions for video management, video monetization, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including The Arena Group, CBSi, Hearst Newspapers, and Nasdaq. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures. For more information, visit ex.co .

