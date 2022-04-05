EX.CO Names Maya Szutan-Azoulay as Chief Operating Officer

"This is a big moment in EX.CO's history as we help companies personalize their websites and tailor the experience for their audiences in a simple and scalable way, just as they can do with email communication and advertising," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "We're thrilled to welcome Maya to our executive team and plan to leverage her expertise in strategy and operations to scale our business and accelerate growth."

Szutan-Azoulay comes to EX.CO with more than 15 years of experience in growth, business development, and strategy management roles at leading global organizations in Israel. Prior to joining EX.CO, she led the corporate development and operations at Venn, a neighborhood management platform focused on resident interactions, where she was responsible for fundraising, partnerships, strategy, and market development. Prior to Venn, Szutan-Azoulay served as vice president of business development at cloud-based HR software company Hibob where she helped launch the company in the US market. She also took a leading role in raising funds for venture capital firm lool Ventures as a Principal on its investment team, and signed several of the firm's successful investments and M&As.

"EX.CO developed a unique technology that truly changes the way businesses interact with their digital audiences at a time when personalization and engagement are becoming necessities for success," said Maya Szutan-Azoulay, COO at EX.CO. "I look forward to unlocking EX.CO's potential and executing a meaningful growth strategy as the future of the web continues to evolve."

Szutan-Azoulay is a graduate of Reichman University (IDC) which earned her degrees in both law and finance. Immediately following graduation, she joined Fischer Behar Chen Well Orion & Co. law firm and led financial consulting projects with BDO Consulting, LLC.

