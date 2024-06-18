Executive Chef, Television Personality, and Social Media Star, Evan Martin Joins The Food Renegades For Talent Management

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are so excited to announce that we have a new Renegade on board! Chef Evan Martin (@theflavors) with 766,000 total followers, is the Executive Chef at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Boston, MA as well as a previous star on Food Network's Supermarket Steakout. With over a decade of experience as a head chef in renowned hotel franchises, Chef Evan Martin has nearly perfected the art of food, and continues to create sensational dishes with bold flavors and exquisite presentations.

Chef Evan Martin (@theflavors)

Since beginning to post his delicious meal ideas on social media, Chef Evan has developed a community full of people that beg for recipes, remain engaged in his content, and are constantly tagging him in their re-creations. Chef Evan says, "Being a black creator is difficult, but having a strong community that backs me makes it much easier to achieve my goals." He posts a wide range of content that consists of simple dishes for beginners, to complex ones that can challenge even a top chef! He prides himself on helping others learn and grow, and bringing out the best in people. His larger-than-life personality aids his success and has a huge impact on his relationship with his audience.

Chef Evan Martin has known his path since he was a child, and began cooking for his family and experimenting in the kitchen when he was in middle school. He later went on to culinary school to hone and continue perfecting his skills. He says he always was and still is inspired by the kitchen every day.

Christina Brennan, President of CelebExperts LLC says, "I am so excited to be working with Chef Evan Martin. It is not too often that you come across someone who is a true chef and creator. His passion for food and media shines through his page and I cannot wait to see what is to come in 2024."

Chef Evan remains ambitious about growing his career, social media following and television presence. His abilities and confidence simultaneously continue to help him reach new highs and take off in the industry. He is a true inspiration to those young and old, and values his opportunities to help make a difference in the lives of others whether it be through food or his journey.

We are so excited to see what he does next, and to be a part of his next chapter.

To work with Chef Evan Martin, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE CelebExperts