EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION, EMPLOYMENT & BENEFITS PARTNER JOINS LATHAM & WATKINS IN BOSTON

"Josh is an excellent addition to the Boston office and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm," said Wesley Holmes, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Boston. "His experience advising emerging and life sciences companies as well as private investment funds is highly synergistic with our client base in Boston, not to mention his work with multinational public companies, which complements Latham's global platform."

Friedman also counsels venture capital, private equity and real estate funds, and investment managers on various ERISA issues, including the investment of ERISA plan assets and the establishment and operation of venture capital operating companies and real estate operating companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Josh to our global team as we continue to expand the practice internationally, nationwide, and in Boston," said Bradd Williamson, Global Chair of Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. "Demand for our team's counsel has been significantly rising, in line with the overall growth of Latham's transactional practices and the increased complexity of the executive compensation, employment and benefits space. Josh's experience advising on complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and restructurings, will enhance the strength of our team and benefit our clients."

"Latham is an ideal home for me as I look to further grow my practice – offering an established, robust transactional platform, combined with a collegial and team-focused culture," said Friedman. "I look forward to serving clients on a range of cutting-edge and business-critical transactions, as well as day-to-day matters."

Friedman is the third partner to join Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice this year, following the arrivals of Maj Vaseghi and Benjamin Rosemergy in the Bay Area and Chicago, respectively.

Friedman received his LLM from New York University School of Law; JD from Boston University School of Law; and BA from the University of Pennsylvania. He joins Latham from Cooley in Boston.

About Latham & Watkins ( lw.com )

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Firm of Salman M. Al-Sudairi, a limited liability company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Wesley Holmes, Boston Office Managing Partner, + 1.617.948.6027

Bradd Williamson, Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice Global Chair, +1.212.906.1826

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP