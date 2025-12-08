Prominent Energy and Infrastructure M&A and Private Equity Partner Joins Latham's Market-Leading Practice in Texas

Christopher Heasley advises on complex, capital-intensive oil and gas, infrastructure, and real asset transactions.

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Christopher Heasley has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice. Heasley guides clients on the development, acquisition, and divestiture of complex energy, infrastructure, and technology-related projects and assets in the upstream, midstream, downstream, and renewables sectors.

Christopher Heasley, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Latham and to continue to expand our preeminent energy M&A and private equity practice in Texas and globally," said Nick Dhesi, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Houston. "He is widely regarded as one of the top energy lawyers in Texas, and his impressive track record and experience, breadth of practice and industry relationships will do what we value most—serve our clients well."

"Chris will immediately strengthen our oil and gas capabilities in Texas and will play a key role in solidifying our market-leading position in energy and infrastructure," added Justin T. Stolte, Global Chair of the firm's Energy & Infrastructure Group.

Heasley also advises on joint ventures, DrillCo arrangements, tax equity financing, and other commercial transactions in the renewables and oil and gas sectors.

Paul Kukish, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice, added, "Chris brings a global perspective and strong commercial experience, advising on some of the most sophisticated energy and infrastructure deals, particularly in oil and gas. Chris' arrival further supports our practice's continued expansion of our leading global M&A and private equity platform, particularly in a sector like energy and infra, where we have a large and growing market share."

"Latham's global transactional practice is second to none and delivers the comprehensive cross-border, financial, and regulatory experience and market knowledge that clients require to succeed in today's complex deal environment. I am excited to collaborate with my new colleagues across the firm's practice and top ranked energy and infrastructure team in Texas and around the world," Heasley said.

Heasley is the second partner to join Latham's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice in Houston in November, following Max Klupchak's arrival earlier this month.

Heasley joins Latham from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He received his JD from the University of Chicago Law School and his BA from George Washington University.

