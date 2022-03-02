Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Partner Rejoins Latham & Watkins in the Bay Area

"We are thrilled to welcome Maj back to Latham and to our Bay Area offices," said Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins' Bay Area Offices. "Maj is a highly-regarded lawyer skilled in nearly every type of benefits and compensation issue that can arise in a sophisticated corporate transaction. We know that Maj will bring tremendous value to our clients who are navigating progressively complex benefits and compensation matters."

Vaseghi's practice includes advising public companies across a range of industries on corporate governance, securities law reporting and compliance, and proxy advisory and institutional stockholder voting guidelines.

Bradd Williamson, Global Chair of Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice added, "Continuing to build out the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice globally, nationwide, and in the Bay Area is a strategic focus of the firm, and we are deeply committed to growing our company representation and transactional platforms to further align them with our clients' needs. Maj's deep experience advising public companies on a range of matters underscores that commitment as public companies increasingly turn to Latham as their one-stop legal advisor."

"Latham is a world class firm with an unrivaled global transactional platform and collaborative culture," said Vaseghi. "I am thrilled to rejoin the firm where I have spent the majority of my career, and am eager to serve our clients on their cutting-edge benefits and compensation matters."

Vaseghi received her JD from Columbia University School of Law and her BS from Columbia University School of Engineering.

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

