Executive from Value-Based Care Leader Equality Health to Present at RISE National Conference

Troy Garland to Discuss How Value-Based Care Providers

Can Improve Risk Adjustment Outcomes

PHOENIX, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading provider of value-based physician networks uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, announced today that Troy Garland, MBA, RN, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Quality Operations, will present "Innovative Practice-Based Concurrent Risk Adjustment Model for Primarily DSNP Providers" at RISE National 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 6-8.

Garland will co-present with George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health, a technology partner to Equality Health. Together they will cover the collaborative software solution that leverages CareEmpower's real-time connection to Cavo's Precise Word Matching AI solution specifically covering practice-based concurrent risk adjustment. The new technology allows independent primary care practices in Equality Health's value-based provider network to use the company's proprietary CareEmpower platform to more efficiently receive coding and documentation feedback focused on Medicare comprehensive annual wellness visits.

The presentation will explain how the new process and technology enables providers to make their coding and documentation more complete and accurate to submit to healthcare insurance companies under value-based care contracts, easing this often-cumbersome and time-consuming process for practices and their typically small staffs.

"Healthcare providers are often burdened with the need for significant amounts of complicated documentation," Garland said. "As part of the presentation, we'll show how providers with dual-eligible Medicare/Medicaid patients can improve their processes to achieve superior risk adjustment outcomes while enabling the limited clinical staff to focus on the delivery of whole-person care for their complex patients."

RISE National 2023 is the premier conference for healthcare professionals focused on Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. The event brings together industry leaders to share insights and best practices for improving the quality of care and reducing costs for patients.

The presentation will take place on March 7, 1-1:45 p.m. MST, at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs. Attendees will learn about Equality Health's unique value-based care model and how this new technology and approach is revolutionizing care delivery and health equity for some of the most underserved and complex patients.

Equality Health representatives recently presented at important healthcare forums covering Equality Health's unique value-based care business model: Hugh Lytle, CEO of Equality Health, was invited to speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco earlier this year; and Dr. Mark Stephan, Chief Medical Officer, was invited to present at the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) Leaders Conference in Boston last fall, as well as Arizona's State of the State forum in Phoenix earlier this month

About Equality Health

Equality Health, is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the deep and proven capabilities in value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating primary care practices (PCPs) can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX and TN. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members are engaged with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens social and cultural needs. By establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members and community resources, Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered.

For more information about Equality Health, visit https://www.equalityhealth.com/ or follow @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn, @EqualityHealth on Facebook, and @EqualityHealth on Twitter.

About Cavo Health

Cavo Health delivers Diagnostic Coding Truth for risk adjustment with Precise Word Matching AI. This unique NLP technology delivers much higher ICD and HCC accuracy and completeness than the fuzzy word associations of machine learning solutions. In fact, Cavo Coder finds over 96% of the HCCs in medical records before your coders even start. Cavo Coder also shows coders the documentation support (MEAT) for each risk adjustable ICD and its relative level of specificity. That's why professional coders using Cavo Coder code 2x to 4x faster. Cavo Coder is completely customizable for every type of risk adjustment coding project. We offer enhanced chart retrieval services and professional coding services onshore and offshore. Altogether, Cavo Coder provides a fully end-to-end risk adjustment coding solution that maximizes financial performance, improves compliance, reduces RADV risk and effort, and integrates with your workflows. For more information on the Cavo Health difference, please contact Steve Butler at 630.388.8220. Or visit us at www.cavohealth.com

Media Contact:

Mardi Larson

Amendola Communications (for Equality Health)

[email protected]

SOURCE Equality Health