GS1 Connect 2026 Call for Presentations and Registration Now Open

Las Vegas Event Seeks Industry Leaders To Share Supply Chain Innovations and Best Practices Using GS1 Standards

EWING, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US is now accepting speaker applications for GS1 Connect 2026, which will take place June 9–11, 2026, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Nevada. Industry members interested in speaking at the conference are invited to review requirements and submit proposals for consideration via the GS1 Connect Call for Presentations application through December 12, 2025.

The annual event is a premier destination for supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals to uncover emerging trends, exchange best practices and explore innovations shaping the future of industry. Attendee registration is now available at www.connect.gs1us.org, and those who register by December 31, 2025, will receive 15% off their full conference pass.

The event, themed "Where Bold Ideas Lead to Big Wins," will include more than 40 sessions across five tracks: grocery, foodservice, retail, healthcare, and standards & technology. The conference will offer networking opportunities, solution provider exhibits and educational resources for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge.

Presenters will be expected to discuss how GS1 Standards have helped their companies improve supply chain transparency and efficiency, highlighting real-world strategies that strengthen trading-partner collaboration, enhance visibility and enable growth across the supply chain.

Specifically, GS1 US welcomes speakers who can provide insights about the following topics:

Regulatory Requirements Using GS1 Standards – Including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act Traceability Rule (FSMA Rule 204), the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), National Drug Code (NDC) format changes, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting and other regulation-driven use cases

– Including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Safety Modernization Act Traceability Rule (FSMA Rule 204), the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), National Drug Code (NDC) format changes, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) reporting and other regulation-driven use cases Foundations of Supply Chain Excellence – Best practices for company, product and location identification and for maintaining complete, accurate data

– Best practices for company, product and location identification and for maintaining complete, accurate data Omnichannel and E-Commerce – Addressing challenges in "phygital" operations with GS1 Standards as enablers

– Addressing challenges in "phygital" operations with GS1 Standards as enablers End-to-End Visibility and Transparency – Strategies for traceability, sustainability and operational insight

– Strategies for traceability, sustainability and operational insight Effective Traceability Processes – From inventory management through recall preparedness

– From inventory management through recall preparedness Managing Product and Location Data – Including considerations during mergers and acquisitions

– Including considerations during mergers and acquisitions Preparation for Sunrise 2027 – Readiness planning for future 2D barcode or data carrier transitions

– Readiness planning for future 2D barcode or data carrier transitions Technological Innovations – Applications of AI, automation and interoperability tools leveraging GS1 Standards

Brands, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators and healthcare providers are also invited to submit proposals for "How to Do Business With…" and Trading Partner Roundtable sessions at the event to help attendees understand specific business process requirements and company-specific initiatives to strengthen collaboration with their trading partner communities. Solution providers are encouraged to submit proposals for the standards & technology track.

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2026, sign up for updates and register, please visit www.connect.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org .

SOURCE GS1 US