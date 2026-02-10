Executive Home Care Franchisees Earn 2026 Best of Home Care® Awards for Excellence in Client and Caregiver Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care announced today that multiple franchise locations across the country have been recognized with 2026 Best of Home Care® Awards from Activated Insights, the leading satisfaction research firm for the home care industry. The honors reflect outstanding performance in client satisfaction, caregiver engagement and workforce development, based entirely on independent feedback.

Executive Home Care locations received distinctions including Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, Leader in Experience, and Leader in Training, awards that are granted only to top-performing agencies that exceed national benchmarks for quality and service.

The following Executive Home Care franchise locations were recognized:

Executive Home Care of Southern Ocean County, N.J. – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice

Executive Home Care of Morristown, N.J. – Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice

Executive Home Care of Richmond, Va. – Leader in Experience, Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice

Executive Home Care of Palm Beach County, Fla. – Provider of Choice

Executive Home Care of Fort Myers, Fla. – Provider of Choice

Executive Home Care of Toms River, N.J. – Employer of Choice

Executive Home Care – Allen, Texas – Leader in Training

Executive Home Care – North County Coastal, Calif. – Leader in Training

"These awards are especially meaningful because they are driven by real feedback from the people we serve and the caregivers who make our work possible," said Jeanette Weinz, Executive Home Care Brand President. "They reflect our franchisees' unwavering commitment to delivering compassionate, personalized care while building supportive, professional environments where caregivers can thrive."

The Best of Home Care® Awards are determined through monthly live phone interviews conducted by Activated Insights with both clients and caregivers. This third-party research process ensures honest, unbiased evaluations of satisfaction and engagement. Only agencies that rank among the highest-performing providers nationwide earn the distinction.

Activated Insights' awards are widely recognized within the home care industry as a benchmark for excellence, signaling trust, quality and consistency to families seeking in-home care solutions.

Executive Home Care, a member of Evive Brands family, provides personalized in-home care services that help seniors and adults maintain independence and quality of life at home while supporting caregivers through a nationwide network of franchise locations.

For more information about Executive Home Care and its services, visit www.executivehomecare.com or call (888) 963-9133.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Grundemann

602-739-8810

[email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care