Executive Home Care Honors Family Caregivers During National Family Caregivers Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor the millions of Americans who provide care and support to aging parents, spouses, and loved ones in need. Executive Home Care is recognizing these unsung heroes and raising awareness of the vital role family caregivers play in maintaining the health, dignity, and independence of those they love.

According to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP, more than 53 million Americans—over one in five adults—serve as family caregivers. Many balance full-time jobs, parenting responsibilities, and personal commitments while dedicating countless hours to caring for a loved one. The emotional and physical toll can be significant, often leading to stress, burnout, and isolation.

"Family caregivers give so much of themselves—physically, emotionally, and financially," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "At Executive Home Care, we see every day how their love and commitment drive what we do. Our mission is to be their partner in care, offering the reliable support families need to rest, recharge, and simply be family again."

Executive Home Care provides personalized, in-home care services that help families navigate the challenges of caregiving. From respite care and companionship to personal care and specialized support for chronic conditions, the company's professional caregivers deliver compassionate assistance that enhances quality of life for both clients and their loved ones.

"Family caregiving is an act of love, but it shouldn't be a journey taken alone," added Weinz. "By working together, we can ensure every senior receives the care they deserve while giving families the peace of mind they need."

