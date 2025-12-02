Executive Home Care Launches "Lights of Love" to Brighten the Holidays for Seniors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading provider of in-home care services and member of the Evive Brands family, today announced the launch of its inaugural "Lights of Love" campaign. This new annual tradition is designed to bring warmth and connection to seniors during the holiday season through a simple but meaningful gesture — delivering a glowing LED candle and a heartfelt message to clients across the nation.

Each candle, accompanied by a card reading "May your home be filled with light and love this holiday season — from your Executive Home Care family," serves as a symbol of care and companionship, reminding seniors that they are valued and never alone during the holidays.

"The holidays can be an especially emotional time for many of the seniors we serve," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "Lights of Love gives our caregivers and franchisees a beautiful way to express what our brand stands for — compassion, dignity, and human connection. It's about more than a candle; it's about shining a light into someone's life."

Throughout December, Executive Home Care caregivers and franchise teams will personally deliver these candles to clients in their local communities. Many offices will also extend the gesture to local senior centers and long-term care facilities, continuing the brand's tradition of spreading kindness beyond client homes.

"Our goal with Lights of Love is to illuminate what makes Executive Home Care so special — the relationships that form between caregivers, clients, and communities," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. "It's a powerful reminder that small acts of compassion can create meaningful moments of connection."

Franchisees across the country will share photos and stories from their deliveries on social media using the hashtag #LightsOfLoveEHC, with select highlights featured on the Executive Home Care website later this month.

About Executive Home Care

Executive Home Care provides compassionate, non-medical and skilled in-home care that supports seniors' dignity, independence, and quality of life. Through a trusted network of caregivers and robust franchise support, Executive Home Care helps families nationwide navigate the aging journey with confidence. Learn more at www.executivehomecare.com

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Evive Brands, 602-739-8810; [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care