Executive Home Care Named to Entrepreneur's 2026 Fastest-Growing Franchises List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care has been recognized on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, highlighting franchise brands demonstrating strong expansion and momentum across the franchising industry.

The annual ranking identifies franchise systems that have experienced significant growth in units and brand development over the past year. Executive Home Care's continued expansion reflects the increasing demand for high-quality in-home care services as more families seek support that allows loved ones to remain safely in their homes.

The full ranking appears in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

Executive Home Care is the home care platform within the Evive family of brands and has experienced a year of strong growth and impact across its franchise system.

In 2025 alone, Executive Home Care franchise owners and caregivers served 2,567 clients, hired 2,448 caregivers and delivered more than 3.5 million hours of care to families across the communities they serve.

"These numbers represent the real difference our franchise owners and caregivers are making every day," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "Families across the country are turning to in-home care as a way to help their loved ones age safely and with dignity, and our network of dedicated franchisees and caregivers continues to meet that need with compassion and professionalism."

The brand's growth is also reflected in its operational performance. Executive Home Care is currently experiencing the highest daily revenue numbers in the history of the brand, driven by strong franchisee performance and continued support from the corporate team.

"Reaching this level of growth is a testament to the incredible work of our franchise owners and the support team behind them," Weinz said. "Our team spends countless hours helping franchisees build strong local businesses that serve families in their communities."

From a development perspective, the brand continues to expand its national footprint. Executive Home Care has sold more than 100 territories and now includes nearly 60 franchise owners across the United States.

As the senior population continues to grow and the need for home-based care increases, Executive Home Care remains focused on supporting franchise owners who provide compassionate care services that help individuals maintain independence and quality of life at home.

For more information about Executive Home Care and its franchise opportunities, visit www.executivehomecare.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Evive Brands, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care