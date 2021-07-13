Executive Leadership Council Statement on the Appointment of David Rawlinson II as Qurate Retail, Inc. CEO

ELC Member David Rawlinson II is appointed the next Black CEO in the F500. Tweet this

"David is one of those rare individuals who adds value with everything he does," says Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The ELC. "I have enjoyed knowing him for years as a fellow ELC member and have always been impressed by his strategic and implementation capabilities associated with growth and value. His continued and demonstrative commitment to talent and leadership development, across all his leadership roles, is particularly notable and impressive. The ELC commends Qurate Retail on its selection of this talented, accomplished, and leading Black executive as its next CEO."

Rawlinson's appointment, effective October 1, will bring the current number of Black CEOs at the helm of Fortune 500 companies to five. His counterparts are Rosalind Brewer (Walgreens Boots Alliance), ELC Member Thasunda Brown Duckett (TIAA), ELC Member Marvin Ellison (Lowe's), and Rene Jones (M&T Bank). Rawlinson will serve as President and CEO-Elect during a short transition period beginning August 1.

Prior to the Qurate Retail appointment, Rawlinson served as CEO of NielsenIQ and President of Grainger Global Online, a stand-alone division of Fortune 500 company W.W. Grainger, Inc. He serves on the boards of Discover Financial Services and NielsenIQ and will join the board of Qurate Retail on January 1, 2022. Qurate Retail is the parent of QVC, HSN and multiple cable-TV and online retail brands.

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives, and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

