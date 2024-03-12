Executive Platforms and Board.org Combine, Creating New Platform for Senior Business Leaders

New entity to live under Falfurrias Capital Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Platforms , the builder of world-class forums that facilitate knowledge sharing among senior business leaders, today announced its combination with Board.org , a peer-to-peer community platform serving leaders across industries and functions. Together, both platforms can expand their offerings and become the preeminent resource for leaders of the world's most influential companies.

Founded in 2014, Executive Platforms is a leading organizer of B2B industry summits — including the North American Supply Chain Executive Summit and Biomanufacturing World Summit — where senior leaders convene to network, benchmark, learn, and grow. Through referrals, Executive Platforms brings together industry leaders to guarantee inimitable, expert-led insights that can be trusted — facilitating connections and conversations that help leaders drive their organizations forward. Executive Platforms received a growth investment from Falfurrias Capital Partners in 2023.

Board.org's peer-to-peer platform hosts confidential, professionally facilitated communities that allow C-suite and senior executives to benefit from each other's expertise and experience. As today's leaders are forced to navigate an ever-growing list of challenges, from talent retention to digital transformation, they can leverage insights from a broad range of Board.org's communities – including the ESG & CSR Board, Enterprise Data Strategy Board, and Talent Marketing Board – to make informed strategic decisions.

As part of this announcement, Board.org's Krystal Putman-Garcia will come alongside Ted Stefanidis to serve as Managing Directors of the platform, with Alexander Jutkowitz continuing to serve as Executive Chairman.

"The modern leader needs not just the right tools and insights, but an always-on, multi-format sounding board to keep pace and consistently innovate," said Ted Stefanidis, Managing Director of Executive Platforms. "Bridging the communities that both Executive Platforms and Board.org have built will allow us to build integrated, cohesive offerings, while giving unparalleled support to leaders in every aspect of their business and broader leadership journey."

"We've always believed a more connected, collaborative leadership model can drive value for leaders, their companies, and our world," said Krystal Putman-Garcia. "In Executive Platforms, we've found a like-minded partner, and are thrilled to continue helping leaders share their experiences and seek innovative solutions for their industry-specific challenges."

Alexander Jutkowitz, Executive in Residence at Falfurrias Capital Partners, added, "Executive Platforms excels at creating in-person conversations that can't happen elsewhere, and now, will be able to drive attendees to Board.org's trusted communities to offer the same experience anytime, anywhere. I'm confident that the merging of these two minds will shift the needle for the world's most influential leaders and biggest companies for years to come."

Canaccord Genuity represented Executive Platforms in this transaction. K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisors for Falfurrias Capital Partners.

About Executive Platforms

Executive Platforms builds world-class business forums to facilitate the sharing of ideas among senior leaders of global organizations with shared interests and challenges. Drawing upon decades of experience, Executive Platforms identify universal issues and opportunities to connect leaders across different industry sectors to bring the right people together. Executive Platforms elevates these conversations and provides our stakeholders with a trusted platform to network, learn, knowledge share, and benchmark to advance both their organizations and industries as a whole. For more information, visit www.executiveplatforms.com .

About Board.org

Board.org delivers unbiased peer insights from a trusted community – led by expert advisors – that help leaders and their teams at big companies quickly make informed strategic decisions. We serve more than 750 of the world's largest companies. Our communities include the DEI Board, ESG & CSR Board, Employee Experience Board, Enterprise Data Strategy Board, Data Privacy Board, Talent Marketing Board, SocialMedia.org, and SocialMedia.org Health. With no vendors and no selling allowed, members get honest answers from true peers at big companies – who don't have an agenda. And because we enforce strict confidentiality rules, members get information they can't get anywhere else. Our service is fast, unlimited, and on-demand – with dedicated, full-time advisors who don't stop until members have the answers they need. All members have to do is ask, we take care of everything else.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment ﬁrm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The ﬁrm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the ﬁrm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. Falfurrias Capital Partners employs a proprietary, research-based process called "Industry First" to identify markets with durable growth trends, construct a thesis based on research ﬁndings, and partner with management teams and companies to create strategic value. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com .

SOURCE Falfurrias Capital Partners