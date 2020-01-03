Executive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Report 2019 - A US$47.8 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Executive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market (software sales plus service) is projected to exceed US$60 billion by 2023. This growth is forecast across all PLM market segments and geographies.

The 2019 Executive PLM Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US$47.8 billion Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market for the calendar year 2018. The report provides summary charts on the overall market in 2018 with market growth projections from 2019 through 2023, and historical data back to 2009.



Revenue data for PLM solution suppliers, systems integrators, and resellers in the PLM space; specific PLM solution segments; and geographies are presented. The report also includes perspectives on current trends in the PLM industry (Industry 4.0, Manufacturing in the Built World, Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing, Design for Additive Manufacture (DfAM), Service Lifecycle Management and IoT, Big Data and Analytics, and Virtual and Augmented Reality) and how they may affect investments in PLM solutions and contribute to the growth of the PLM market.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Definition

PLM Solution Market Segments

PLM Market Analysis

Measuring the PLM Market

The Effect of Exchange Rates

Update on Mergers and Acquisitions

Measuring PLM Market Growth

Forecast Assumptions

2018 PLM Market Review

2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast

2018 PLM Geographic Analysis

Additional author Comments on the Overall PLM Market

2018 cPDm Segment of the PLM Market

Tools Segment of the PLM Market

Tools - Results and Forecasts

Solution Provider Analysis

Introduction to the Competitive Landscape

PLM Mindshare Leaders

PLM Mindshare Leaders' Direct Revenues

Overall PLM Services Providers

PLM Industry Review and Trends

Intelligence for Product Lifecycle Innovation

Fishing for Intelligence in Data Swamps

Potential Annual Value of AI to the Global Economy

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Augmented Intelligence

Searching for AI-Related Use Cases

Operationalizing ML/DL/AI and the Business Opportunity

Beyond Generative Design

Historical Perspective

The GenDes Process

Predictive Maintenance: Benefits of Closing the Product Lifecycle Loop

Condition Based Maintenance

Who is Interested in Predictive Maintenance and Why?

Predictive Maintenance Complexities

Looking to the Future

Getting to Markets of One

From Industry 0.0 to Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 and Configuration Across the Lifecycle

Optimizing Tomorrow's Value Chains

Digitalization & MBSE: Market Trends, Challenges & Opportunities

The Product Complexity Issue

The Challenge of Disconnected Silos of Digital Information

MBSE: Addressing Industry Challenges

MBSE Data Exchange & Model Interoperability Standards

Integration with Systems Engineering

Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Augmented Intelligence and Democratization of an MBSE Approach

Companies Mentioned



