Executive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Report 2019 - A US$47.8 Billion Industry
Jan 03, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Executive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market (software sales plus service) is projected to exceed US$60 billion by 2023. This growth is forecast across all PLM market segments and geographies.
The 2019 Executive PLM Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US$47.8 billion Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market for the calendar year 2018. The report provides summary charts on the overall market in 2018 with market growth projections from 2019 through 2023, and historical data back to 2009.
Revenue data for PLM solution suppliers, systems integrators, and resellers in the PLM space; specific PLM solution segments; and geographies are presented. The report also includes perspectives on current trends in the PLM industry (Industry 4.0, Manufacturing in the Built World, Industrialization of Additive Manufacturing, Design for Additive Manufacture (DfAM), Service Lifecycle Management and IoT, Big Data and Analytics, and Virtual and Augmented Reality) and how they may affect investments in PLM solutions and contribute to the growth of the PLM market.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Definition
- PLM Solution Market Segments
PLM Market Analysis
- Measuring the PLM Market
- The Effect of Exchange Rates
- Update on Mergers and Acquisitions
- Measuring PLM Market Growth
- Forecast Assumptions
- 2018 PLM Market Review
- 2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast
- 2018 PLM Geographic Analysis
- Additional author Comments on the Overall PLM Market
- 2018 cPDm Segment of the PLM Market
- Tools Segment of the PLM Market
- Tools - Results and Forecasts
Solution Provider Analysis
- Introduction to the Competitive Landscape
- PLM Mindshare Leaders
- PLM Mindshare Leaders' Direct Revenues
- Overall PLM Services Providers
PLM Industry Review and Trends
- Intelligence for Product Lifecycle Innovation
- Fishing for Intelligence in Data Swamps
- Potential Annual Value of AI to the Global Economy
- Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Augmented Intelligence
- Searching for AI-Related Use Cases
- Operationalizing ML/DL/AI and the Business Opportunity
- Beyond Generative Design
- Historical Perspective
- The GenDes Process
- Predictive Maintenance: Benefits of Closing the Product Lifecycle Loop
- Condition Based Maintenance
- Who is Interested in Predictive Maintenance and Why?
- Predictive Maintenance Complexities
- Looking to the Future
- Getting to Markets of One
- From Industry 0.0 to Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 and Configuration Across the Lifecycle
- Optimizing Tomorrow's Value Chains
- Digitalization & MBSE: Market Trends, Challenges & Opportunities
- The Product Complexity Issue
- The Challenge of Disconnected Silos of Digital Information
- MBSE: Addressing Industry Challenges
- MBSE Data Exchange & Model Interoperability Standards
- Integration with Systems Engineering
- Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Augmented Intelligence and Democratization of an MBSE Approach
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd54sw
