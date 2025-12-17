Executive Travel Launches "Amore Italy" -- An All-Inclusive, Private-Driver VIP Tour for 2-6 Guests Designed to Solve the Seven Biggest Pain Points Americans Experience When Traveling to Italy
Dec 17, 2025, 08:33 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Travel, one of America's fastest-growing travel companies, is proud to announce the launch of Amore Italy, a private luxury tour for 2 to 6 guests seeking a hassle-free, VIP Italian vacation without big crowds, hidden costs, or bus-tour frustration.
Steve Glenn, Chairman of Executive Travel, says Amore Italy was created in direct response to what travelers repeatedly struggle with. "This week, we're officially launching AmoreItaly.com, and I want to explain why we built it — because this didn't come from a marketing brainstorm. It came from decades of listening to Americans share their points of pain after returning from Italy. AmoreItaly.com is a private-driver, all-inclusive VIP tour for 2–6 guests. And here's the key point: it delivers a boutique, authentic experience for about the same price as a traditional 50-person bus tour. That's the result of designing a tour around the seven biggest pain points Americans consistently express."
Amore Italy solves the seven major pain points travelers face:
- Price Matters — Even for Upscale Travelers
Private-driver tours are typically 40% more expensive than bus tours. Amore Italy delivers private-driver luxury at roughly bus-tour pricing.
- Driving in Italy Is Stressful
Guests never drive. Every trip includes a professional private driver and a luxury Mercedes van — eliminating ZTL zones, tickets, navigation issues, and travel anxiety.
- Hidden Costs & Constant Hassle
Amore Italy is fully all-inclusive: lodging, meals, drinks, excursions, transportation, and tips. Travelers can literally leave their wallets in the room.
- Private Drivers Beat Bus Tours Every Time
No crowds or forced schedules. Amore Italy caps each departure at 2–6 guests — ideal for couples, friends, or families.
- Boutique Over Big
Guests stay at the renovated boutique Hotel Fortebraccio in Montone, offering authentic charm and four-star comfort.
- No Single Supplement Penalties
Travelers may choose their own room without paying inflated single-supplement fees — perfect for couples, friends, or solo travelers wanting privacy.
- No Constant Packing and Unpacking
Unlike tours that move hotels every other night, Amore Italy allows guests to unpack once and enjoy seamless day-to-day exploring.
"Signature Experiences are the magic sauce that truly sets Amore Italy apart," Glenn added. These included-at-no-cost experiences range from vineyard lunches and cooking classes to truffle hunting, curated wine tastings, spa treatments, hot-air balloon rides, golf, Vespa tours, and more. All transportation is provided via private luxury Mercedes vehicle with a professional driver — with no upgrades or surprise charges.
"We believe this is the future of travel," Glenn said. "Small groups, boutique experiences, and transparent all-inclusive pricing that deliver extraordinary value."
For more information or to reserve a departure, visit www.AmoreItaly.com.
