Executive Travel Launches "Amore Italy" -- An All-Inclusive, Private-Driver VIP Tour for 2-6 Guests Designed to Solve the Seven Biggest Pain Points Americans Experience When Traveling to Italy

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Travel, one of America's fastest-growing travel companies, is proud to announce the launch of Amore Italy, a private luxury tour for 2 to 6 guests seeking a hassle-free, VIP Italian vacation without big crowds, hidden costs, or bus-tour frustration.

Steve Glenn, Chairman of Executive Travel, says Amore Italy was created in direct response to what travelers repeatedly struggle with. "This week, we're officially launching AmoreItaly.com, and I want to explain why we built it — because this didn't come from a marketing brainstorm. It came from decades of listening to Americans share their points of pain after returning from Italy. AmoreItaly.com is a private-driver, all-inclusive VIP tour for 2–6 guests. And here's the key point: it delivers a boutique, authentic experience for about the same price as a traditional 50-person bus tour. That's the result of designing a tour around the seven biggest pain points Americans consistently express."

Amore Italy solves the seven major pain points travelers face:

Price Matters — Even for Upscale Travelers

Private-driver tours are typically 40% more expensive than bus tours. Amore Italy delivers private-driver luxury at roughly bus-tour pricing.



Driving in Italy Is Stressful

Guests never drive. Every trip includes a professional private driver and a luxury Mercedes van — eliminating ZTL zones, tickets, navigation issues, and travel anxiety.



Hidden Costs & Constant Hassle

Amore Italy is fully all-inclusive: lodging, meals, drinks, excursions, transportation, and tips. Travelers can literally leave their wallets in the room.



Private Drivers Beat Bus Tours Every Time

No crowds or forced schedules. Amore Italy caps each departure at 2–6 guests — ideal for couples, friends, or families.



Boutique Over Big

Guests stay at the renovated boutique Hotel Fortebraccio in Montone, offering authentic charm and four-star comfort.



No Single Supplement Penalties

Travelers may choose their own room without paying inflated single-supplement fees — perfect for couples, friends, or solo travelers wanting privacy.



No Constant Packing and Unpacking

Unlike tours that move hotels every other night, Amore Italy allows guests to unpack once and enjoy seamless day-to-day exploring.

"Signature Experiences are the magic sauce that truly sets Amore Italy apart," Glenn added. These included-at-no-cost experiences range from vineyard lunches and cooking classes to truffle hunting, curated wine tastings, spa treatments, hot-air balloon rides, golf, Vespa tours, and more. All transportation is provided via private luxury Mercedes vehicle with a professional driver — with no upgrades or surprise charges.

"We believe this is the future of travel," Glenn said. "Small groups, boutique experiences, and transparent all-inclusive pricing that deliver extraordinary value."

For more information or to reserve a departure, visit www.AmoreItaly.com.

