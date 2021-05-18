Executives from Amazon and Coca-Cola Join GS1 US Board of Governors

Heyworth and Spickert will join a cross-industry Board representing companies in apparel, general merchandise, foodservice healthcare and retail grocery. The Board guides GS1 US strategy to support adoption, use and evolution of GS1 Standards for retail, e-commerce, supply chain visibility and product traceability.

"Both of these leaders are responsible for helping shape successful business strategies for two of the most prominent companies in the world, and their perspectives will be invaluable to industry modernization efforts," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "As the world moves deeper into a digital economy, product identification is critical to meeting the evolving needs of industry as well as product search and discovery for consumers. With the support of our Board, we can continue our important work to optimize standards adoption."

Heyworth oversees all of Amazon's U.S. consumables core categories, including baby care, beauty and grooming, food & beverage, health and personal care, household supplies and Amazon's consumables private brands business. He also leads several of Amazon's worldwide shopping programs, including Amazon Family, Baby Registry, Climate Pledge Friendly, SNAP EBT on Amazon and Subscribe & Save. During his 16-year tenure with Amazon, Heyworth has held a variety of business leadership positions in Amazon's consumer and digital divisions, with expertise in product development and management, supply chain and operations, merchandising, promotions, replenishment, category leadership and business strategy. He received his bachelor's degree from Yale University and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Spickert is responsible for leading all aspects of Coca-Cola's supply chain operations in the U.S. and Canada. Previously, he served as senior vice president of innovation and commercialization, leading development and commercialization of all product innovations for North America's sparkling, still, juice and foodservice businesses. He was also senior vice president and general manager of the glacéau/hydration brands (DASANI, smartwater, vitaminwater and POWERADE). He received a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Kansas and earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises executives from leading organizations, including: Amazon; The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Google Store; The J.M. Smucker Company; Johnson & Johnson Supply Chain; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; Sysco Corporation; Target; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at www.gs1us.org/bog .

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org.



About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).





SOURCE GS1 US

Related Links

http://www.gs1us.org

