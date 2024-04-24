GS1 Connect 2024 Agenda Offers Supply Chain Best Practices Across Retail, Grocery, Foodservice and Healthcare Industries

Conference Lineup Includes Speakers From General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, Mars, McDonald's, PepsiCo., Procter & Gamble, Target and More

EWING, NJ., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2024, the conference and exhibition hosted by GS1 US, will feature more than 300 leading companies that will share strategies for leveraging GS1 Standards to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility. Among the companies participating are Avery Dennison, BD, Bitly, Cardinal Health, Chick-fil-A, Dillard's, Fresenius Kabi, General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, Mars, McCormick & Company, McDonald's, McKesson, PepsiCo., Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Target, Wegmans and more. The event will be held June 4-6, 2024, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida. To view the agenda, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

This year's conference will feature speakers across more than 60 live sessions within seven tracks, including healthcare, grocery, retail, foodservice, innovation, standards and tools, and technology. The annual event provides a forum for attendees to thrive by sharing best practices for physical and digital supply chains; networking with trading partners; and staying ahead of emerging industry trends while keeping pace with data requirements, regulations and evolving technologies. Sessions presented by industry leaders will cover timely topics such as supply chain visibility, data quality, digital commerce, traceability, sustainability, advanced data carriers including two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and RFID, regulated healthcare and food, automation, emerging technology and more.

The three-day conference will include an inspirational keynote address from Morris Morrison, CEO of StoryMaker Brands and owner of Windmill Park Media, and will also feature the following:

A timely keynote panel presented by Fast Company and GS1 US entitled "Sustainability: Why Circularity Solutions Are a Supply Chain Imperative," with participating brands EON, Rothy's and Patagonia

"How to Do Business With…" sessions to strengthen collaboration within the trading partner community

The GS1 US Innovation Hub, focused on unleashing the power of emerging technology to transform the supply chain

Trading Partner Roundtable sessions to drive efficiency in shared supply chains

A Tech Track featuring solution provider case studies and customer success stories to solve business challenges and improve operations

GS1 US Ask the Experts Hub with hands-on experiences featuring: Global Trade Item Number® (GTIN®) assignment, data quality tools, 2D barcode scanning, traceability, GS1 Standards and other helpful resources

An Innovation Track highlighting the intersection of GS1 Standards with physical and digital experiences, artificial intelligence, sustainability and more

"Supply chains are at the center of emerging changes in global commerce," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "GS1 Connect offers an unrivaled opportunity for industry members to learn about new developments and strategies that are driving visibility and optimization for an increasingly connected technology-driven world."

GS1 Connect is sponsored by 1WorldSync, Antares Vision Group, Avery Dennison, The Coca-Cola Company, Data Council + RIVIR, LSPedia, OPTEL, Salsify, SATO, Share-ify, SPS Commerce, Syndigo, and Trustwell.

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2024, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect .

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at https://www.gs1us.org.

