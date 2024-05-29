Executives from Google Shopping and PVH Americas & CK Global Join GS1 US Board of Governors

Industry Leaders To Help Guide GS1 US Strategy Supporting Supply Chain Excellence

EWING, N.J., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GS1 US Board of Governors has elected two industry leaders to join the GS1 US Board: Mike Capsambelis, director, product management, Google Shopping; and Antonio Lee, executive vice president & chief operating officer, PVH Americas & CK Global.

Capsambelis and Lee join an accomplished group of leaders who help guide the GS1 US strategy to drive the adoption and use of GS1 Standards as a common foundation for retail commerce, consumer experiences and supply chain management. The cross-industry Board of Governors represents companies in apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice, healthcare and 20 other industries.

"Both Mike and Antonio are experienced in leading supply chain and commerce functions that are critical for success in today's rapidly changing, increasingly digital economy," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "Their expertise and insights will be valuable contributions to the Board of Governors' work, ultimately creating advanced benefits for consumers and supply chain stakeholders."

Capsambelis leads initiatives at Google Shopping to develop a thriving commerce ecosystem among brands, retailers and consumers. He led the product team responsible for developing and growing Google's taxonomy and product catalog to 16 billion products in over 65 countries. He was also responsible for driving successful adoption of GS1 Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) among retailers working with Google, creating enormous improvements for users and retailers across Google's portfolio of products. Prior to Google, Capsambelis led product development at companies including M*Modal (acquired by 3M), MAYA Viz (acquired by General Dynamics), and Confluence, commercializing data-intensive technologies for the healthcare, finance, media and intelligence sectors.

Lee is responsible for overseeing and executing key strategic operating initiatives that support the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Calvin Klein Global businesses at PVH Americas & CK Global. With over 30 years of retail experience, Lee spent the past 25 years in Asia (including China, Hong Kong, Korea and Malaysia) and brings extensive international expertise to his current responsibilities. Before joining PVH, he held various leadership positions in the areas of supply chain, logistics and technology for Fortune 500 companies such as Walmart and Coach, Inc.

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises executives from leading organizations including Amazon; Beth Israel Lahey Health in Boston; The Coca-Cola Company; Dot Foods, Inc.; eBay, Inc.; Golden State Foods; Google; Johnson & Johnson; Kroger; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix, Inc.; PVH Corp.; Target; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. The full list is available at: www.gs1us.org/bog .

