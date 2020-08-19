Exelon Selects NightOwl Global for RelativityOne Managed Services

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NightOwl Global, a HaystackID company and leader in corporate legal department enterprise data and technology management, announces today that it has engaged with Exelon to provide managed services in support of Exelon's move to RelativityOne. Relativity's cloud-based e-discovery solution, RelativityOne, offers a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of e-discovery – from legal hold all the way to production.

Exelon came to NightOwl and asked for ongoing consultation regarding the planning, design, testing, implementation and support of their RelativityOne environment. NightOwl, a Relativity partner since 2010, leveraged its extensive experience and expertise in workflow design, platform customization, data migrations, and managed services to assist Exelon in this project as well as ongoing support of the RelativityOne system.

"When Exelon came to us seeking assistance with this project as well as an ongoing managed services program, we were more than thrilled to assist," said Adam Rubinger, Chief Client Officer at NightOwl Global. "We've had a long-standing partnership with Exelon and were happy to apply our many years of Relativity, data migration, and cloud-based system support experience. Our RelativityOne managed services program was the perfect fit, and we look forward to continuing to support Exelon in their RelativityOne environment for years to come."

By enlisting the NightOwl team's expertise, Exelon was able to accelerate their investment in a complete and secure SaaS platform for eDiscovery and other applications, while keeping control of their organization's data, users, and day-to-day operational events. NightOwl created a flexible RelativityOne service offering for Exelon that addressed their needs: project design, testing, implementation, workspace optimization, template design, matter management, quality control, reporting and metrics, project management, advanced analytics application, and fully managed service support.

NightOwl significantly enhances the RelativityOne customer experience with implementation management and strategic consulting, resulting in a more accurate and efficient review and insightful dashboards. Additionally, clients who take advantage of NightOwl's full suite of managed services further expand their overall experience with RelativityOne, allowing tenured experts to manage the day-to-day tasks so clients can focus on delivering the true value to their teams. Along with project management and review support, NightOwl provides matter-specific solution engineering to deliver tools tailored to each client's unique needs.

"NightOwl has been instrumental in bringing customers like Exelon to the cloud with RelativityOne and continues to demonstrate how they can be a key partner for us as they've done throughout the last decade," said James Zinn, Director, Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "Building out unique managed services solutions illustrates how NightOwl continues to innovate and respond to their clients' evolving eDiscovery needs."

"Over the last five years, NightOwl has been an exemplary partner. When we approached them to assist with our migration to RelativityOne and ongoing support they were more than willing to help," says Charisma Starr, Exelon's Manager of legal technology and eDiscovery operations. "NightOwl has an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience with not only Relativity, but with data migrations to and from disparate systems, and a consultative approach that genuinely compliments our in-house IT, litigation support, and forensic teams. Their assistance with creating workflows, templates, and best practices was invaluable as we planned and executed our move to RelativityOne. Their in-depth knowledge of Relativity and the overall discovery process made the transition as smooth as it could have been."

Learn More. Today.

Contact NightOwl Global today to learn more about how our highly rated eDiscovery consulting and services can enhance your ability to efficiently and economically achieve favorable investigation and litigation outcomes.

About NightOwl Global



NightOwl helps global organizations navigate the complex landscape of enterprise data for legal, security, and compliance teams. NightOwl differentiates itself by offering proprietary technology and program management combined with industry-leading third-party software. These tools streamline workflow and display key data, allowing in-house legal teams and outside counsel insight into the information that matters most. Reporting tools show measurable results and provide teams with data that drives the decision-making process.



The combination of NightOwl's unique and customizable technology solutions and its expert global consultancy solve the challenging issues that come with managing complex data portfolios. Whether responding to litigation, an investigation, or building predictable programs that reduce risk and improve compliance, NightOwl's tremendous value proposition makes it the industry partner of choice. Inspire greater. Learn more today at NightOwlGlobal.com.

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen to, and learn from data when they face complex investigations and litigation. With an earned reputation for mobilizing industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts, our Forensics First, Early Case Insight, and ReviewRight services accelerate and deliver quality outcomes at a fair and predictable price.

HaystackID serves more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms from North American and European locations. Our combination of expertise and technical excellence, coupled with a culture of white glove customer service, makes us the alternative legal services provider that is big enough to matter but small enough to care. Learn more today at HaystackID.com.



About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with RelativityOne and our newest offering Relativity Trace. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

HaystackID (NightOwl Global) Media Contact

Rob Robinson

HaystackID

[email protected]

512-934-7531

NightOwl Global on Social Media

+ Twitter (@NightOwlGlobal)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE: HaystackID (NightOwl Global)

SOURCE HaystackID

Related Links

https://haystackid.com

