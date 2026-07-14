ExhaustFlow Technologies™ Addresses Growing AI Infrastructure Cooling Crisis

Patented Airflow Management System Delivers Up to 25% More Cooling Capacity for Existing Data Center Chiller Plants - New and Retrofit Installations

SALEM, NH, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence workloads push data center chiller plants beyond their original design capacity, ExhaustFlow Technologies™ (EFT), a Salem, New Hampshire-based patented airflow management company, today announced the broad availability of its integrated base system for air-cooled chiller plants, addressing one of the data center industry's most persistent and costly hidden problems: condenser air recirculation.

As AI infrastructure pushes data center chiller plants beyond their original design specifications, ExhaustFlow Technologies™ delivers up to 25% more cooling capacity from existing equipment -- with zero water consumption and no modifications to chiller internals or controls.

With data center operators under increasing pressure to deliver more cooling capacity from existing infrastructure as AI compute density grows, EFT's patented system (U.S. Patent No. 12,372,268) offers a direct engineering solution, without water consumption, without modifying chiller internals or controls, and without requiring equipment downtime for retrofit installations.

The Problem: A Hidden Tax on Every High-Density Chiller Plant

In a dense air-cooled chiller array, hot discharge air from one unit recirculates back into the condenser intake of neighboring units. The result is condenser inlet temperatures running 10 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit above actual ambient conditions -- a condition that silently degrades chiller capacity, increases electrical demand, and forces operators to oversize equipment to compensate for performance losses that were never inevitable.

As AI workloads drive heat rejection densities higher in mechanical yards that were not originally designed for today's compute intensity, the recirculation effect worsens. Operators respond by adding equipment, increasing electrical infrastructure, and absorbing higher energy costs -- all without addressing the root cause.

"The data center industry is spending significant capital responding to AI-driven density growth," said Ralph Breisch, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing at ExhaustFlow Technologies. "In many cases, operators are solving the wrong problem. The chiller is not the constraint. The air around it is. EFT addresses that directly -- from the same equipment that is already in the ground."

The Solution: Patented Airflow Management at the Source

EFT's patented integrated base system captures and routes clean ambient air from outside the recirculation zone, displacing hot discharge air before it re-enters the chiller condenser intake. The result is uniform inlet temperature conditions across the entire chiller array -- as if each unit were operating as a standalone installation with no neighboring thermal interference.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling across multiple chiller plant configurations confirms the following performance improvements:

Performance Metric Without EFT With EFT Chiller efficiency (kW/ton) 1.28 1.04 (18.8% improvement) Input kW 513 kW 415 kW (19.1% reduction) MCA (wire sizing) 818 amps 650 amps (20.5% reduction) MOP (breaker sizing) 1,200 amps 800 amps (33.3% reduction) Cooling capacity increase -- Up to 25% Water consumption Varies Zero (WUE of 0)

Source: EFT CFD modeling, 400-ton air-cooled chiller application.

Retrofit Availability: Addressing Existing Data Center Chiller Plants

EFT's integrated base system is specifically designed for both new construction and retrofit installations. For the thousands of existing data center chiller plants already dealing with air recirculation, the system offers a direct corrective solution with the following characteristics:

Integrates directly into existing chiller arrays without modifying chiller internals or controls

Often utilizes existing dunnage -- no major structural work required

Installation proceeds while the plant continues operating -- no equipment downtime required

Compatible with all major chiller and dry cooler manufacturers

Site-specific CFD modeling available to quantify projected performance improvements prior to installation

"Most of the data center chiller plants dealing with recirculation problems today have been running with this condition since commissioning," said Breisch. "Operators have worked around it for years. EFT gives them a direct engineering solution without replacing equipment or taking systems offline."

Industry Validation

On May 19, 2026, engineers, developers, and data center owners traveled to Multistack LLC headquarters in Sparta, Wisconsin to witness EFT's technology perform firsthand. Doyle Freeman, President of Spartan Critical Systems, described the results as "unrivaled" in a public statement following the demonstration.

Since ExhaustFlow Technologies launched publicly in June 2026, the company has received independent editorial coverage from Climate Control News, Refrigeration Industry, and The Data Center Engineer, and is in active discussions with several major data center operators.

AI Infrastructure Context

The growth of agentic AI and large language model infrastructure is placing unprecedented demands on data center cooling systems. As compute density increases, the heat rejection burden on air-cooled chiller plants rises proportionally. Industry research indicates that a significant portion of current cooling infrastructure is unable to meet the performance requirements of modern AI workloads.

EFT's patented approach addresses this constraint directly -- not by adding more equipment or consuming more resources, but by enabling existing chiller infrastructure to operate closer to its original design specifications. The result is more cooling capacity, lower electrical demand, and reduced infrastructure requirements from equipment already installed and operational.

About ExhaustFlow Technologies

ExhaustFlow Technologies™ is a patented airflow management company based in Salem, New Hampshire. The company's integrated base system for air-cooled chillers and dry coolers minimizes condenser air recirculation, stabilizes coil entering conditions, and provides predictable, high-efficiency performance for data center chiller plants. EFT's technology is protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,372,268 and is available for new construction and retrofit installations. For more information visit www.eflowt.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE ExhaustFlow Technologies