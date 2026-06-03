ExhaustFlow Technologies Launches Patented Cooling System That Delivers Up to 25% More Cooling Capacity and Cuts Energy Costs in Data Centers

Pioneering solution delivers up to 25% capacity increase and up to 30% efficiency improvement, without oversizing equipment, expanding mechanical yard footprints or most importantly using any water.

SALEM, N.H., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ExhaustFlow Technologies™ (EFT), a pioneering patented airflow management company, today announced the commercial launch of its patented integrated base system (U.S. Patent No. 12,372,268) for air-cooled chillers and dry coolers, a purpose-built solution designed to mitigate hot exhaust air from recirculating back into the system intake, one of the most persistent and costly hidden inefficiencies in data center operations.

Hot air is stealing your chiller capacity. EFT stops it. Our patented integrated base system delivers up to 25% more cooling capacity and up to 30% better chiller efficiency, from your existing equipment, with zero water consumption. Simple science. Proven results. U.S. Patent No. 12,372,268.

As data centers scale to meet the explosive growth in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, air-cooled chiller plants are operating under increasing thermal stress. High heat rejection densities and compact mechanical yards create recirculation loops in which hot discharge air re-enters condenser coils, raising inlet temperatures 10 to 30 degrees F above design ambient. The result is silent, measurable degradation: reduced chiller capacity, increased energy consumption, elevated electrical infrastructure costs, and heightened risk of equipment failure.

EFT's patented system solves the problem at its source. By capturing and routing clean ambient air from outside the recirculation zone and displacing hot discharge air before it can be re-entrained, the EFT integrated base maintains uniform inlet temperatures across every condenser coil in a chiller array, regardless of plant size, layout, or ambient conditions. The system performs as if each chiller were operating as a standalone unit with no thermal interference from neighboring equipment.

"Data centers are investing billions in cooling infrastructure, yet a well-documented physics problem is quietly undermining that investment every day. Air recirculation isn't a fringe issue. It is endemic to any high-density chiller plant operating in a constrained mechanical yard. EFT was built to solve it definitively. When inlet conditions are stabilized at lower inlet air temperatures, the efficiency gains are immediate and dramatic. We're talking about up to 30% improvement in kW/ton, and that translates directly to add more power utilization for the white space, lower energy bills, smaller generators, reduced electrical infrastructure, and greater plant reliability for years to come."



— Ralph Breisch, SVP - Global Sales & Marketing, ExhaustFlow Technologies

Measurable Performance at Every Level of the Plant

Independent, third-party Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling across multiple chiller plant configurations demonstrates consistent, repeatable performance improvements with the EFT system installed:

WUE of 0 (No water usage)





Up to 25% increase in chiller cooling capacity





Up to 30% improvement in plant efficiency (kW/ton) with corresponding decreases in MCA and MOP





Reduced generator sizing requirements





Smaller wire sizes and overcurrent protection devices, reducing per-chiller electrical infrastructure costs





Smaller overall plant footprint, enabling denser chiller arrays without performance penalty





Minimal added maintenance

Designed for New Construction and Retrofit Alike

The EFT system is engineered for integration, both in new data center developments and as a retrofit solution for existing facilities experiencing performance degradation from hot air recirculation. Installation requires no modification to chiller internals or controls, and the system often reduces dunnage, avoiding costly structural expenses. Site disruption is minimal for retrofit installations, and no equipment downtime is required.

An optional integrated free cooling package can be incorporated directly into the EFT base system, eliminating the need for chiller-mounted free cooling coils and allowing glycol to be confined to the free cooling section while maintaining a water-only primary chilled water loop. An optional controls platform monitors condenser inlet, plenum, and ambient temperatures to optimize fan speeds and airflow in real time, operating independently and non-intrusively alongside existing chiller controls.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Data Center Cooling

Traditional responses to hot air recirculation, including oversizing chillers, adding more units, using water to cool inlet coils, metal canopies that restrict airflow or increasing equipment spacing, address symptoms rather than the root cause(s). Each approach increases capital expenditure, electrical infrastructure requirements, and long-term operating costs, while failing to resolve the underlying airflow dynamic. EFT minimizes the recirculation loop itself with makeup air, delivering consistent, design-intent performance without the trade-offs inherent in conventional workarounds and excessive maintenance.

Project-specific modeling is available to quantify the precise CapEx and OpEx benefits for individual facility configurations. Data center operators, mechanical engineers, and design-build contractors are encouraged to contact ExhaustFlow Technologies to initiate an evaluation.

About ExhaustFlow Technologies

ExhaustFlow Technologies™ (EFT) is a patented airflow management company specializing in solutions for mission-critical cooling infrastructure. EFT's integrated base system (U.S. Patent No. 12,372,268) for air-cooled chillers and dry coolers eliminates air recirculation, stabilizes coil entering conditions, and delivers predictable, high-efficiency performance across all operating modes. Designed for data centers, industrial facilities, and other high-density applications, EFT solutions reduce capital costs, lower electrical infrastructure requirements, and improve long-term plant reliability.

SOURCE ExhaustFlow Technologies