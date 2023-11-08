Exide Technologies launches the Sprinter Pure Power battery range

News provided by

Exide Technologies

08 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • Specifically designed for data center and UPS
  • Advanced pure lead AGM technology with >12 years design life
  • Thin plates and optimized power density for ultimate performance and TCO

GENNEVILLIERS, France, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exide Technologies (https://www.exidegroup), a leading supplier of energy storage solutions for stationary applications, is launching its new Sprinter Pure Power battery range. Specifically developed for use in data center UPS, this latest generation of advanced AGM batteries also serves a broad variety of other applications.

Data centers: A pioneering technology enters the next level

Continue Reading
Exide Technologies announces launch of Sprinter Pure Power battery range
Exide Technologies announces launch of Sprinter Pure Power battery range

As the world is becoming increasingly digital, data centers must manage exponentially growing data volumes and increase the capacity of their facilities, operating cost-efficiently and becoming sustainable to remain competitive. They need a reliable and advanced back-up power system in case of potential power outages. The choice of the right battery, to serve as the data center's backbone, is thus most important.

Compelling features with optimized cost efficiency and TCO

Sprinter Pure Power batteries are designed to provide maximum reliability, durability, and performance in modern data centers, including large-scale colocation and hyperscale facilities. They are made with pure lead electrodes, offering the highest power, corrosion resistance and high-temperature operation, allowing significant savings on air-conditioning, which will result in considerably reduced CO2-emissions and substantial energy savings. Compared to traditional AGM batteries, Sprinter Pure Power provide a significant reduction of the data center total cost of ownership (TCO), thanks to 20% more power at high-rate discharge, 15-20% space saving, >12 years design life (Eurobat classification) and reduced charging cost due to their excellent charge efficiency. The thin plate design of Sprinter Pure Power ensures maximum energy transfer, and the special polypropylene container reduces water vapor emissions and prolongs the maintenance-free service life.

Paving the road to the future with fully automated production lines 

Sprinter Pure Power batteries are made in Europe on brand new and fully automated, state-of-the-art production lines fully dedicated to pure lead AGM, with quality controls at each stage of the production.

Embracing circular economy and solar power as a path to sustainability, the Sprinter Pure Power factory in Portugal (Castanheira) uses solar energy, generated with Exide's PV farm at the production and recycling facilities. It is the largest PV installation at a manufacturing site in Portugal, that uses solar energy for self-consumption, enabling the Exide plant to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 20%.

More than data centers - more than UPS 

Besides in data center UPS, Sprinter Pure Power also provides great opportunities in applications such as UPS-as-a-Reserve (UPSaaR) and Distributed Energy Resources (DER), as-well as grid service provided by operators in various industries.

"These most advanced pure lead AGM batteries for UPS and data center applications are produced on fully automated manufacturing lines, with systemic quality controls at each stage of the production," explains Serge Arbes, Senior Business Director Global Energy Solutions at Exide Technologies. "Thanks to its closed-loop recycling, and the use of solar energy from one of the biggest solar farms with energy storage in Europe, the Sprinter Pure Power has the smallest possible CO2 footprint."

For more information, please visit: https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en 

About Exide Technologies:

Exide Technologies (www.exidegroup.com) is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable battery storage solutions for automotive and industrial applications. With 135 years of experience, Exide has developed and globally marketed innovative batteries and systems, contributing to the energy transition, and driving a cleaner future. Exide's comprehensive range of lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions serves various applications, including 12V batteries for combustion and electric vehicles, traction batteries for material handling and robotics, stationary batteries for uninterruptable power supply, telecommunication, utility front- and behind-the-meter energy storage and propulsion batteries for submarines and more.

Exide Technologies' culture and strategy are centered around recycling, sustainability, and environmental responsibility, reflecting our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

The company has 10 manufacturing and 3 recycling facilities across Europe, ensuring resilience and a low CO2 footprint with a local supply chain. Exide Technologies is committed to superior engineering and manufacturing. With a team of 5,000 employees, we provide €1.6bn energy storage solutions and services to customers worldwide, every year.

www.exidegroup.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264156/Sprinter_Pure_Power.jpg

Also from this source

Exide Technologies launches the Sprinter Pure Power battery range

Exide Technologies launches the Sprinter Pure Power battery range

Exide Technologies (https://www.exidegroup), a leading supplier of energy storage solutions for stationary applications, is launching its new...
Exide Technologies ist wegweisend bei Energiespeichersystemen und leistet Pionierarbeit für eine nachhaltige Zukunft

Exide Technologies ist wegweisend bei Energiespeichersystemen und leistet Pionierarbeit für eine nachhaltige Zukunft

Exide Technologies, ein international führendes Unternehmen im Bereich Batteriespeicherlösungen, revolutioniert die Energiebranche mit seinem...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.