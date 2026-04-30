Exiger Advances AI-Native Supply Chain Intelligence at 2026 SCSP AI+ Expo

DC's Premier Tech Event Draws 20K Leaders from Academia, Military, Industry, & Government across AI, Biotech, Advanced Manufacturing, Robotics, Defense, & Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, is bringing agentic AI supply chain intelligence to the 2026 AI+ Expo, hosted by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in AI. Convening 20,000 attendees on May 7 – 9, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the SCSP AI+ Expo brings together government, military, academia, and industry leaders.

As the leading innovator in supply chain AI, Exiger is a trailblazer lead partner and will have a strong presence at the event, from main stage remarks to fireside chats, live podcast tapings, VR activations, demos, and recruiting.

As the leading innovator in supply chain AI, Exiger is a trailblazer lead partner and will have a strong presence at the event, from main stage remarks to fireside chats, live podcast tapings, VR activations, demos, and recruiting. Exiger's CEO Brandon Daniels, President Carrie Wibben Kaupp, and Chief Strategy & Global Affairs Officer Kit Conklin will deliver remarks, alongside executives from AMD, Google, Lockheed Martin, NVIDIA, and OpenAI, as well as professors and fellows from MIT, Stanford, Virginia Tech, and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Daniels will also deliver remarks and preview new original research at The Xchange. A boutique activation within the AI+ Expo, The Exchange zooms in on technological transformation in warfare and convenes military commanders, defense technologists, and policymakers, including NATO's Supreme Allied Commander of Transformation, U.S. National Cyber Director, Department of War's CTO, and Under Secretary of the Army.

Thursday, May 7 | 10:55AM ET | South Stage

A New Domain of Warfare: Supply Chains, AI, & the Fight for Economic Dominance

Exiger's CEO takes the stage for a fireside chat on the geopolitical contest reshaping global supply chains and the AI infrastructure required to win it.

Thursday, May 7 | 12:15 PM ET | Room 152A

Expanding and Safeguarding the Digital Frontier

This session with Exiger's Chief Strategy & Global Affairs Officer explores the need for targeted regulatory frameworks that protect U.S. innovation while maintaining predictability for companies operating in global markets.

Thursday, May 7 | 1:00 PM ET | The Exchange

Special Preview: Exiger x SCSP New Research

Exiger's CEO and SCSP Director of Intelligence lead this featured session unveiling, joint proprietary research from Exiger and SCSP.

Friday, May 8 | 10:30 ET | Careers Stage

Building an AI-Native Workforce in Supply Chain Intelligence

Exiger's President takes a look at the careers powering the AI revolution in supply chain, including recruiting, upskilling, and new roles that merge intelligence and operations.

Exiger will also be providing live demos and VR experiences at AI-Native Mode Activated at Booth #800. Attendees can meet Exiger's Talent & Culture Team at Recruiting Booth #550. For a complete schedule of Exiger's speaking appearances, demos, recruiting, and activations, visit https://www.exiger.com/perspectives/exiger-ai-expo-2026/.

Fellow sponsors for the 2026 SCSP AI+ Expo include AMD, AWS, Meta, NVIDIA, and OpenAI. Media partners include The Washington Post, Financial Times, and AIScoop. In addition to SCSP, Exiger partners America 250, Freedom 250, and With Honor will participate in the event.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger