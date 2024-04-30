Exiger and IAA Partner to Launch DOL-Registered Apprenticeship Program to Train Next-Gen Risk and AI Professionals

Exiger and IAA partner to launch a first-of-its-kind apprenticeship program for supply chain and third-party risk analysts Post this

"So many of the skills necessary for competitive technology-enabled roles in our industry are best learned on the job through direct experience with experts and in real-world scenarios," said Wibben. "At Exiger, we see empowering the next generation of talent as an essential part of fulfilling our mission to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. We're excited to formalize our apprenticeship program and continue to invest in training, upskilling and mentorship to enable our employees and the larger workforce to thrive in the workplace, while also contributing to the talent pool that will be responsible for driving innovation in our space in the decades to come."

This is the first time that a risk and compliance researcher role has been officially registered by the DOL. The roughly dozen participants in the first cohort of the program will receive on-the-job analyst training related to due diligence and risk analysis. At least 200 hours will be dedicated to critical skills development such as AI-enabled research, in-depth analysis of legal, regulatory, and media artifacts, and other skills that equip researchers to analyze risk within third-party vendor and supply chain populations. This training, alongside mentorship from experts in the field, will prepare apprentices with valuable and transferable skills to jumpstart their careers. At the successful conclusion of the program, apprentices will earn a nationally-recognized credential from DOL.

IAA's CEO Matt McKenney attended the signing ceremony, noting: "We're excited to partner with Exiger, a firm dedicated to empowering professionals in legal, risk, compliance, and supply chain sectors with advanced technology. This collaboration, facilitated by IAA's Apprenticeship Building America grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, presents an opportunity to expand apprenticeships into new sectors. Apprenticeships are strategic talent solutions that enable companies like Exiger to develop a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to excel and drive industry advancements. IAA collaborates with firms across all sectors to create apprenticeship solutions that build a high-quality workforce, and Exiger is demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to talent development in supply chain and third-party risk management."

The DOL-registered apprenticeship is part of Exiger's larger talent program, aimed at equipping a diverse and future-ready talent pool with dynamic skills and opportunities. During National Mentoring Month in January, Exiger sponsored the National Mentoring Summit in Washington, DC, hosted by MENTOR, a nonprofit champion for quality youth mentoring in the U.S. Exiger is also proud to be a part of the Department of Defense's SkillBridge Program, which provides training and development opportunities for former service members. The newly registered business analyst apprenticeship will enable Exiger to continue developing a diverse talent pool and broaden the company's efforts related to hiring, training, and mentoring the workforce of the future.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About IAA

The Institute for American Apprenticeships (IAA) is a national nonprofit with over two decades of experience in workforce development, specializing in apprenticeships. IAA provides comprehensive technical assistance to a broad range of partners including employers, industry associations, workforce boards, intermediary sponsors, educational institutions, and federal grantees, across nearly every state. Its expertise in program design, registration, system navigation, and alignment with workforce systems supports key sectors such as early childhood education, care economy occupations, advanced manufacturing, K12, healthcare, and emerging fields influenced by efforts such as the CHIPS Act and Wireless Broadband Expansion. Known for its ability to sustain and scale apprenticeship initiatives, IAA applies best practices and evidence-based strategies to develop industry-ready professionals. With its extensive network, IAA has successfully launched thousands of apprentices across dozens of innovative programs, meeting the dynamic needs of today's labor markets.

