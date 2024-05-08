Exiger and Hill Holliday Celebrate Supply Chain and Risk Professionals Who "Save the Day"

The campaign spotlights how Exiger empowers "unsung heroes" to make an impact in their organizations & on a global scale Post this

The integrated campaign spotlights how 1Exiger , the first-of-its-kind, end-to-end supply chain platform, is empowering procurement, risk, compliance and supply chain professionals to harness advanced AI. 1Exiger allows these "unsung heroes" to make an impact within their organizations and on a global scale – from saving money to eradicating human trafficking, achieving net zero, and guarding against cyber attacks.

"Exiger is an extraordinary purpose-driven company that is developing advanced AI to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed," said Chris Wallrapp, CEO, Hill Holliday. "We are honored to partner with Exiger on this important campaign that articulates their vision for a better world to a broader audience, and demonstrates how they're meeting complex, global challenges with sophisticated, scalable solutions."

"Our technology empowers the compliance, procurement, security and risk professionals at the frontlines of our corporations and government to be heroes, solving problems like forced labor, cyber threats and industrial espionage within their supply chains," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "We were excited to work with Hill Holliday to shine a light on the people who are quietly stopping crime, championing social good, saving lives, protecting our workplaces, our economies and our government organizations."

The Save the Day campaign portrays employees in natural, relatable work situations. Set in all-too familiar workplace settings, the copy explains how these seemingly ordinary employees are actually making an enormous difference in the world using Exiger's AI powered supply chain platform – embodied by the powerful tagline, "Save the day."

Hill Holliday developed both the creative and the media plan for the campaign, which features film as well as still imagery, shot by award-winning photographer and director Chris Buck. The campaign will be featured on social media, in print and at key industry conferences and events, and OOH at high-traffic locations that reach risk and supply chain decision-makers like Dulles International Airport.

About Hill Holliday

Hill Holliday is proud to be one of the top creative marketing agencies in the country, with over 600 employees across our network. Since 1968, Hill Holliday has been mapping marketing to business outcomes in every moment, every interaction, and every idea that heads out into the world and into people's lives. Blending communications planning, media, and technology with superior creative, the agency delivers game-changing ideas for industry leaders. For more about Hill Holliday's people, work, and culture, visit http://www.hhcc.com.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

CREDITS

Agency:

Peter Nicholson, Chief Creative Officer

Kevin Daley, Creative

Marc Hartzman, Creative

Lisa Belden, Production

Jeremy Strege, Account Management

Jessica Gardiner, Account Operations

Production:

Jamie Vance, Executive Producer Red Eye

Chris Buck, Director Red Eye

Joey D'Amato, Editor Brigade

Exiger:

Brandon Daniels, CEO

Kody Gurfein, CMO

Gail Ballantyne, VP of Demand Generation

