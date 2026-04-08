Exiger is "Awardable" for DoW Work in P1 Solutions Marketplace

Exiger Cyber Use Case & Pitch Reach U.S. Government Customers

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace. Department of War (DoW) and other U.S. Government customers can now review use cases and solution features for Exiger Cyber on the digital marketplace.

AI is drastically accelerating how fast organizations write code and produce software. Exiger's AI-native technology can modernize DoW’s efforts to secure their mission-critical software supply chains.

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos, that address the U.S. Government's greatest requirements in hardware, software, and service solutions. Exiger supports P1 areas of focus, including DevSecOps engineering, cybersecurity, pipeline platform integration, identity and supply chain risk management.

Exiger Cyber provides continuous, automated software supply chain security at scale. Using graph analytics, machine learning, and rule-based risk assessments, it connects suppliers, software components, vulnerabilities, and geopolitical risk into a single operational risk picture delivered through dashboards and APIs for DevSecOps integration.

"AI is drastically accelerating how fast organizations write code and produce software. Obviously that's a win, but AI is also accelerating the blind use of high-risk software components and creating an urgent need for more transparency," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Exiger Cyber meets this moment with the deep, continuous software analysis and compliance monitoring that traditional approaches can't provide. Our AI-native technology can modernize DoW's efforts to secure their mission-critical software supply chains."

Exiger's video, accessible only by government customers on the P1 Solutions Marketplace, details the immediate operational impact Exiger Cyber can deliver to the DoW, including accelerating ATO and re-authorization cycles, speeding risk assessment from weeks to minutes, exposing leading risk indicators, empowering faster decisions, and improving mission assurance. Harnessing proprietary data and agentic AI, Exiger's solutions transform supply chain management into a highly strategic advantage. Exiger's AI is deployed across the U.S. Government, including recent contract wins with the U.S. Army and Customs and Border Protection to advance trade enforcement and accelerate defense readiness.

Exiger was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the P1 Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers with a P1 Solutions Marketplace account can view the video at https://acqbot.mil/marketplaces/36da839d-0b76-47af-bffa-ad5c70ec3cc0/a7a0fe56-45a4-4090-9b1f-0e38e9c4d96b.

U.S. Government customers can create a P1 Solutions Marketplace account at https://p1.dso.mil/marketplace.

About the P1 Solutions Marketplace

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's (DoW) most significant challenges in hardware, software, and service solutions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government Customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at https://p1.dso.mil/marketplace.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger