Exiger Launches Supply Chain AI Platform in AWS Marketplace

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, today announced that its supply chain and third-party risk intelligence platform, 1Exiger, is now available in AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Exiger is committed to investing in a global AWS practice and working with AWS in all markets for supply chain. Post this Exiger's supply chain and third-party risk intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

As global supply chains become increasingly complex amid geopolitical and regulatory pressures, organizations require real-time intelligence to manage risk at scale. Availability in AWS Marketplace accelerates customers' access to these capabilities without the traditional, lengthy procurement process.

Exiger's platform brings together procurement, supply chain, and compliance within a single workspace to identify, assess, and mitigate risk from the supplier network down to each part. Powered by AI and proprietary global data, Exiger's solutions automate screening, continuous monitoring, and reporting across a customer's supplier ecosystem. The platform maps sub-tier supplier relationships down to each part and material, providing complete Bill of Materials (BOM) visibility (including software components), and integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and data lakes to embed risk insights and workflows into a customer's existing tools.

"This marks a key step in building on Exiger's federal market footprint to rapidly expand our commercial and international practices with AWS," said Ashley Irwin, Exiger Senior Director of Alliances. Irwin is a strategic alliances and channel sales leader who's led the growth and scale of multiple businesses across commercial and public sector markets, including Ninetex, SolarWinds, and Oracle. "With a multi-year customer relationship, Exiger is committed to investing in a global AWS practice and working with AWS in all markets for supply chain."

AWS customers will now have access to 1Exiger's unified risk intelligence, sub-tier mapping, forward-looking data, and AI-driven alerts directly within AWS Marketplace. Exiger's platform enables AWS customers to streamline the purchase and management of third-party risk management (TPRM) and supply chain risk management (SCRM) within their AWS Marketplace account.

1Exiger is now generally available in AWS Marketplace.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger