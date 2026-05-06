Exiger is Highest in Execution and Furthest in Vision Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management Solutions

Exiger is recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader Two Years in a Row and Ranked Highest in Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Ecosystem Risk Management

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management for two consecutive years. 2026 marks the second year Gartner has had a Magic Quadrant for this market. Exiger has been recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision and placed the highest in execution and furthest in vision. Exiger also ranked highest in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Supplier Risk Management in the Supply Ecosystem Risk Management Use Case.

Powered by proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger automates screening, continuous monitoring, courses of action, and reporting while mapping sub-tier relationships and embedding real-time risk insights directly into enterprise systems.

"So much has changed since the Gartner inaugural Magic Quadrant last year," said Exiger Chief Product Officer Brendan Galla. "And yet, as we believe this report confirms, Exiger has stayed at the bleeding edge of supplier risk management, embracing disruptive AI capabilities, advancing use cases that redefine what solutions in our space are capable of, and staying ahead of an unimaginable pace of change across regulatory, geopolitical, and economic conditions. We know that the future of our supplier risk management is autonomous, and, for our customers, that future is already here. 1Exiger acts continuously, mapping, monitoring, and triaging issues inside the systems customers already run. Our highest-ranked position in the Critical Capabilities Supply Ecosystem Risk Management Use Case reflects, in our view, exactly that shift from assessment to autonomy. We're grateful for the partnership of our customers who trust Exiger to take their supply chains into the agentic future, and for Gartner experts' deep due diligence and commitment to elevating our market."

Exiger delivers AI-native supplier risk management, combining deep data, domain expertise, and security to operationalize risk intelligence across complex ecosystems. The 1Exiger platform unifies procurement, supply chain, risk management, and compliance in a single workspace to identify, assess, and mitigate risk from supplier networks down to the individual part and material level. Powered by proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger automates screening, continuous monitoring, courses of action, and reporting while mapping sub-tier relationships and embedding real-time risk insights directly into enterprise systems.

"Autonomous supply chains require an architecture built for them, not a legacy platform retrofitted with AI," said Exiger Chief Technology Officer Adi Kavaler. "We made that decision early. 1Exiger is AI-native from the infrastructure to the data layer up, with automated courses of action running in production today. Each release operates more autonomously than the last. Holding both highest in execution and furthest in vision and being named a Leader year-over-year, in our assessment, reflects what that foundation makes possible and our continued commitment to investing in building on that foundation."

"The Gartner market definition captures the importance of rapidly evolving supplier risk management solutions," adds Galla, which empower supply chain and procurement organizations to effectively address both foreseeable and unforeseen disruptions, such as those arising from geopolitical tensions or extreme weather events. These solutions ensure regulatory compliance; optimize supplier performance management; mitigate financial risks; and enhance sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Additionally, they bolster business continuity measures and provide foresight into capacity fluctuations, thereby safeguarding the supply chain's integrity and resilience. By leveraging AI, advanced analytics, and real-time data, supplier risk management systems provide a comprehensive framework for identifying, assessing, and managing risks. This proactive use of technology not only minimizes potential disruptions but also enhances overall supply chain agility and responsiveness.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. As an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, Gartner Critical Capabilities provides deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis.

Discover why Exiger was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management. Get complimentary access to the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management report here: https://www.exiger.com/perspectives/exiger-highest-in-execution-furthest-in-vision-gartner-magic-quadrant-supplier-risk-management-solutions/

Citation: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supplier Risk Management Solutions, Martin Shreffler, Cheryl Van Dyke, Cian Curtin, 04 May 2026.

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About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management two years in a row, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

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Kody Gurfein

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