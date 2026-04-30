Exiger Named Value Leader in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap for Procurement Technology

Supply chain AI leader is awarded top tech solution in risk management category

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, today announced it has been recognized as a Validated Provider in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap, the industry's most rigorous, data-driven benchmark for procurement technology. Exiger was evaluated as part of an assessment spanning 118 vendors across 16 source-to-pay (S2P) categories. In addition to its SolutionMap Validated status, Exiger received the Top Tech distinction in the Risk Management Category.

Supply chain AI leader Exiger is awarded top tech solution in risk management category Post this "Exiger is pushing the frontier of what procurement and supply chain leaders can see, analyze, and act on in real time. We’re honored to be recognized for delivering AI that truly performs."

SolutionMap assessments are conducted by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Each evaluation is built on 500+ detailed functional and capability criteria, mandatory product demonstrations, and impartial, anonymized, verified customer value ratings. The result is an independent, evidence-based view of the procurement technology landscape – one that procurement leaders actively rely on when evaluating solutions, building business cases and gaining internal buy-in for technology investments. For technology providers, SolutionMap Validated status represents credible, third-party confirmation of their solution's strengths in a market where differentiation is increasingly difficult to establish and easy to question.

"The cost of a mis-buy is higher than ever – and AI marketing is making it harder to see what truly works," said Carina Kuhl, Principal, Solution Intelligence at The Hackett Group®. "SolutionMap gives leaders confirmation they can defend: clear shortlists, credible comparisons and reality-checked capability insight to support stakeholder buy-in."

As AI-enabled capabilities become more widely embedded across procurement platforms, the bar for meaningful differentiation continues to rise. Procurement professionals are making technology decisions that carry real consequences – for their organizations' performance and their own credibility. SolutionMap is designed to give them the facts they need to select best-fit solutions with confidence, and give providers a trusted platform to demonstrate why they belong on the shortlist.

"We're at a turning point where AI is redefining how organizations understand and manage risk, even as the global operating environment becomes more complex and volatile," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Exiger is pushing the frontier of what procurement and supply chain leaders can see, analyze, and act on in real time. The Hackett Group's data-driven validation is critical in cutting through the AI hype, and we're honored to be recognized for delivering AI that truly performs."

To view the full Spring 2026 SolutionMap and learn more about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment methodology, visit www.thehackettgroup.com/solutionmap.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

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Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

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SOURCE Exiger