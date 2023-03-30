Exiger 'Pros to Know' Top Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Awards

Three of Exiger's outstanding executives win Pros to Know awards for their accomplishments that offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, a global leading third-party and supply chain management software company, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels, President of Government Solutions Carrie Wibben, and President of Supply Chain Transformation Trevor Stansbury as winners of the 2023 Pros to Know award. The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They're actually in the supply chain," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

The three Exiger executives selected as Pros to Know pride themselves on their work to help transform and heal global supply chains and promote workforce development. They are:

Brandon Daniels , CEO. Daniels has worked to change how organizations and government agencies perform supply chain management and supply chain risk management (SCRM) at scale. He works to advance global supply chain resilience, ethics and sustainability by deploying Exiger's AI technology to help stop forced labor, accelerate product delivery, cut costs, combat national security threats and decarbonize manufacturing. Brandon has propelled Exiger to triple digit SaaS growth, pioneered the launch of its Supply Chain Explorer and conducted the acquisition of Supply Dynamics to create the first end-to-end supply chain visibility and supplier risk management solution.

, CEO. Daniels has worked to change how organizations and government agencies perform supply chain management and supply chain risk management (SCRM) at scale. He works to advance global supply chain resilience, ethics and sustainability by deploying Exiger's AI technology to help stop forced labor, accelerate product delivery, cut costs, combat national security threats and decarbonize manufacturing. Brandon has propelled Exiger to triple digit SaaS growth, pioneered the launch of its Supply Chain Explorer and conducted the acquisition of Supply Dynamics to create the first end-to-end supply chain visibility and supplier risk management solution. Carrie Wibben , President of Exiger Government Solutions. Wibben has spearheaded Exiger's efforts to help the U.S. Federal Government, Defense Industrial Base, and Critical Infrastructure Sectors solve today's most complex supply chain, third party risk and compliance challenges. She brought Exiger's innovative technology and expertise to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Intelligence Community, and the General Services Administration. Wibben is also consistently recognized for her meaningful contributions to supply chain management in support of the Defense Industrial Base, including her recent selection as a 2023 Disruptive Tech Change Agent Award recipient. Wibben is also the recipient of the 2023 National Defense Industrial Association's Dr. Desmond G. Newman Award for Supply Chain Excellence, honoring the year's most significant contributions to supply chain management across the Defense Industrial Base.

, President of Exiger Government Solutions. Wibben has spearheaded Exiger's efforts to help the U.S. Federal Government, Defense Industrial Base, and Critical Infrastructure Sectors solve today's most complex supply chain, third party risk and compliance challenges. She brought Exiger's innovative technology and expertise to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Intelligence Community, and the General Services Administration. Wibben is also consistently recognized for her meaningful contributions to supply chain management in support of the Defense Industrial Base, including her recent selection as a 2023 Disruptive Tech Change Agent Award recipient. Wibben is also the recipient of the 2023 National Defense Industrial Association's Dr. Award for Supply Chain Excellence, honoring the year's most significant contributions to supply chain management across the Defense Industrial Base. Trevor Stansbury , President, Supply Chain Transformation. Stansbury is a subject matter expert on mapping the multi-tier supply chain and the adoption of end-to-end supply chain visibility. As founder and president of Supply Dynamics, he created the industry's most sophisticated supply chain collaboration platform for tracking, tracing and choreographing the purchase and supply of subcontracted products, parts, raw materials and ingredients. He performed significant work with Fortune 500 manufacturers and the U.S. Federal Government during the COVID-19 pandemic to address the absence of item-level visibility and provide a means to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities and bottlenecks.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to prosper. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 40 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 35+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

