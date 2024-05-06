Exiger Launches Proactive Intelligence, Led by Fortune 500 Intelligence and Supply Chain Executive Mary Luciano

Supply chain AI leader introduces new proactive capability, empowering organizations to cut through noise and outpace disruption

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today launched a new Proactive Intelligence capability to empower major corporations and governments with advanced predictive risk analytics, complete and accurate supplier data, and insights into supply chain crises – from natural disasters to infrastructure failures and geopolitical conflicts – as they arise.

"Exiger is already the leader in automated, relevant insight, and this new capability moves our customers even further down the decision curve." - Mary Luciano, Vice President & Global Head of Proactive Intelligence

Development and deployment will be led by Exiger's new Vice President & Global Head of Proactive Intelligence, Mary Luciano , who previously led the Supply Chain Risk Management and Intelligence Team at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Global Intelligence Team at Hilton, in addition to a significant tenure as an FBI Intelligence Analyst. Luciano brings an incredible depth of experience in crisis response, global regulation, supply chain resilience, counterrorism, intelligence analysis and supplier risk management.

"We hired Mary to spearhead a proactive resilience capability that's essential to our customers' ability to navigate an environment that brings new supply chain crises every day and demands more sophisticated, longer-term risk forecasting," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Mary will be a powerful asset for our customers, bringing first-hand experience leading responses to major disruptions and managing global operations at massive organizations and reacting to real-time threats in domains like counterrorism."

Organizations are overwhelmed with a growing landscape of supply chain data that's rife with inconsistencies. Exiger is leading the market in creating proprietary supplier, product and market data that provides a complete picture of an organization's supplier ecosystem and proactively surfaces where fundamental shifts are emerging as well as where disruption is likely to occur. Luciano will oversee the new Proactive Intelligence capability, which will allow customers to prioritize the insights that impact them, both long-term as their risk landscape evolves and in the moment as crises strike.

Proactive Intelligence will serve as an advanced overlay on top of 1Exiger, providing customers a real-time operational control experience to see how different events will impact them upstream, taking into account regulatory requirements, unique industry constraints, key associations, potential vulnerabilities and breaking developments as they unfold. Harnessing the power of Exiger's AI, the advanced automated capability combines firmographic data, regulatory mapping and LLMs.

"I'm thrilled to join Exiger to deploy a capability that's desperately needed," said Luciano. "For all the data aggregators and solutions on the market, there's a dearth of supply chain intelligence; Exiger is one of the only tools that offers comprehensive data and actionable insights. This leaves some organizations to make critical risk and compliance decisions with months-old supplier data that's often incomplete or missing altogether, without taking into account recent changes, accuracy, the need for verification, the nuance around how a supplier is really associated with their organization and the larger value chains implicated. Exiger is already the leader in automated, relevant insight, and this new capability moves our customers even further down the decision curve."

Proactive Intelligence will officially launch at Gartner's Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2024 in Orlando, Florida, on May 6 - 8, 2024. Exiger is a Platinum sponsor for this year's event. On May 7, Daniels will lead a session with Hope for Justice / Slave Free Alliance CEO Tim Nelson on " Empowering Ethical Sourcing: Eliminating Modern Slavery with Supply Chain Intelligence ." For more information on Proactive Intelligence, visit Exiger's exhibitor booth (booth #542).

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer for Exiger

1.914.393.0398

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404699/Exiger_Proactive_Intelligence.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/378374/Exiger_Blk_Logo.jpg