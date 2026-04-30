Exiger Taps Enterprise AI Executive Adi Kavaler as CTO to Accelerate AI Innovation

Former CentralSquare Technologies and Zilliant CTO Joins Supply Chain AI Leader

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, announced that it has hired veteran technologist Adi Kavaler to serve as Chief Technology Officer. The former CTO of CentralSquare Technologies and Zilliant has joined to structure, accelerate, and scale Exiger's AI platform.

Exiger is deploying an AI-native approach to product and delivery. Kavaler’s deep experience in data-heavy businesses, particularly those with a robust government customer base, and expertise in innovation acceleration will enhance Exiger’s AI PDLC.

"Adi joined Exiger at the perfect moment," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "We're bringing the market to the bleeding edge with an AI-native product development lifecycle and platform, and we need a CTO capable of pushing us to the forefront while building the engineering discipline to sustain our market leadership at scale. Adi brings the technical depth, operating rigor, and drive this phase demands."

Exiger is deploying an AI-native approach to product and delivery. Kavaler's deep experience in data-heavy businesses, particularly those with a robust government customer base, and expertise in innovation acceleration will enhance Exiger's AI PDLC.

"I've spent the majority of my career building and scaling technology businesses around enterprise applications, data, and AI," said Kavaler. "AI is advancing at an extraordinary pace, and Exiger is uniquely positioned to harness and capitalize on this shift as it's already at the forefront of applying these tools as an AI-native company. I'm thrilled to join the team and help translate what AI makes newly possible into real outcomes for Exiger's customers."

Bringing more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale global teams in Fortune 100 and 500 companies, Kavaler has built award-winning enterprise products and holds two U.S. patents in UX and executing applications with configurable patterns. In addition to Zilliant and CentralSquare, he has held leadership roles at Google's Launchpad Accelerator and HPE, and spent more than 15 years at SAP in Technology & Product leadership positions.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

SOURCE Exiger