Eximpedia Launched the Global Trade application to Empower Businesses and Meet Export-Import Needs with 100+ Countries Trade Data

Unveil a Trade Data Revolution with Single-Subscription Access to 100+ Countries Export-Import Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where global trade is the lifeblood of economies, businesses constantly seek to navigate the complexities of international trade. Export-import companies have long been challenged to find verified trade data for global countries. To address these complexities, Eximpedia has introduced a revolutionary single-subscription application that gives access to import-export data for 100+ countries, transforming the trade industry and streamlining international trade more than ever.

Traditional solutions were undoubtedly expensive and inefficient, requiring individual subscriptions for each country. The major limitation that businesses face is the availability of reliable trade data, which is available with some limitations. Hence, this restricted data was nowhere helping companies in global trading.

Eximpedia.app is a unique application that provides vital information about market trends, competitor activities, and consumer preferences. Import Export data enables firms to make informed decisions and avoid any potential risk before investing.

With a single subscription, Eximpedia.app offers global trade data for over 25 million verified import and export companies. Currently, it serves over 5,000 total subscribers across the globe. It has a unique database of 5 million new records and 5 geographic zones that are updated daily.

Eximpedia offers customs data, product classifications, customs tariffs, HS codes, and more that help businesses visualise and interpret data, uncovering confidential market opportunities and trends.

"Eximpedia.app has been a game-changer for my trade business. It has allowed me to identify new markets, find reliable suppliers, and track industry trends. The platform is easy to use and delivers the data I need to make informed decisions," - John Smith, CEO, Acme Corporation.

For more information about our services and to explore our subscription Plans , please visit our website at https://www.eximpedia.app.

About Eximpedia.app:

Eximpedia.app is an exclusive data-driven company, founded in 2021. The company is committed to revolutionising the export-import industry by delivering reliable, real-time, and user-friendly market insights.

The company boasts a strong client base of international businesses, ranging from MSMEs to large MNCs.

Whether you are a seasoned player in the global marketplace or just starting your international journey, Eximpedia.app has the tools and insights to help you succeed.

SOURCE Eximpedia.app