Eximpedia Launched the Global Trade application to Empower Businesses and Meet Export-Import Needs with 100+ Countries Trade Data

News provided by

Eximpedia.app

17 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Unveil a Trade Data Revolution with Single-Subscription Access to 100+ Countries Export-Import Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where global trade is the lifeblood of economies, businesses constantly seek to navigate the complexities of international trade. Export-import companies have long been challenged to find verified trade data for global countries. To address these complexities, Eximpedia has introduced a revolutionary single-subscription application that gives access to import-export data for 100+ countries, transforming the trade industry and streamlining international trade more than ever.

Traditional solutions were undoubtedly expensive and inefficient, requiring individual subscriptions for each country. The major limitation that businesses face is the availability of reliable trade data, which is available with some limitations. Hence, this restricted data was nowhere helping companies in global trading.

Eximpedia.app is a unique application that provides vital information about market trends, competitor activities, and consumer preferences. Import Export data enables firms to make informed decisions and avoid any potential risk before investing.

With a single subscription, Eximpedia.app offers global trade data for over 25 million verified import and export companies. Currently, it serves over 5,000 total subscribers across the globe. It has a unique database of 5 million new records and 5 geographic zones that are updated daily.

Eximpedia offers customs data, product classifications, customs tariffs, HS codes, and more that help businesses visualise and interpret data, uncovering confidential market opportunities and trends.

"Eximpedia.app has been a game-changer for my trade business. It has allowed me to identify new markets, find reliable suppliers, and track industry trends. The platform is easy to use and delivers the data I need to make informed decisions," - John Smith, CEO, Acme Corporation.

For more information about our services and to explore our subscription Plans, please visit our website at https://www.eximpedia.app.

About Eximpedia.app:

Eximpedia.app is an exclusive data-driven company, founded in 2021. The company is committed to revolutionising the export-import industry by delivering reliable, real-time, and user-friendly market insights.

The company boasts a strong client base of international businesses, ranging from MSMEs to large MNCs.

Whether you are a seasoned player in the global marketplace or just starting your international journey, Eximpedia.app has the tools and insights to help you succeed.

SOURCE Eximpedia.app

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.