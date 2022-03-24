ExitLag and Gamers Club Announce North American Tournaments with $9,000 Prize Pool

Tournaments will take place throughout the next 24 weeks and are open to all players

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExitLag and Gamers Club have come together to announce a series of Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournaments that will take place across the North American region. Knowing that it is a necessity to strengthen the North American community through tournaments, ExitLag and Gamers Club created a series of 1v1 format tournaments with a prize pool of $9,000.

Tournaments are open to all players with a prize pool of $9,000

The tournaments started on March 10th and will be held every Thursday for 24 weeks with each week's winner receiving $375. Interested players can join the tournaments at Gamers Club's website. Registration is free and open to all players.

"We're proud to be partnering with Gamers Club as we continue to grow our profile in North America and deliver the best experience to the gaming community," said Átila Breowicz, CMO of ExitLag. "Creating this 24-week tournament is a fantastic way to give the North American Counter-Strike community the true Gamers Club experience - and without any lag issues, of course."

Late in 2021, Gamers Club expanded into North America to encourage the CS:GO community all over the continent, bringing its belief in the community and values to a new region. This is the first step taken by the companies together in North America to reinforce the region's competitive landscape.

About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers for gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. ExitLag is currently in beta testing for the first-ever mobile app to optimize connection for mobile gaming. You can learn more at ExitLag.com or on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About Gamers Club

Gamers Club is the largest esports platform in Latin America, having all the features that an amateur or aspiring professional player needs to practice, play, compete, and have fun.

Media Contact:

Laura Panza

(949) 777-2487

[email protected]

SOURCE ExitLag