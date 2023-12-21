Exness concludes spectacular 15 year anniversary celebrations

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking an impressive 15-year journey in the financial markets, multi-asset broker Exness culminated this landmark milestone with a week-long celebration, aptly titled "15 Years of Exceptional Moments". Nearly one thousand privileged clients, partners, and employees from Asia, Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the MENA region, were invited to the heart of its operations in Cyprus.

The celebratory events illustrated Exness' commitment to cultivating meaningful relationships and partnerships, solidifying its appreciation for those instrumental in its ongoing success. Prominent members of Exness Team Pro, the company's ambassador program, including Dennis Okari, Kojo Forex, and Nicolas Palacios, were also in attendance.

The week was filled with experiences such as corporate and gala dinners, vibrant parties, and daily island excursions. Central to the celebrations were insightful talks by senior management about "The Future of Exness." Accompanied by state-of-the-art holographic technology, these presentations offered a transparent look into Exness' growth roadmap, its global vision and its role within the global capital markets. The attendees also received an exclusive sneak peek at something special set to be announced at the end of January.

Exness CEO, Petr Valov, commented: "Hosting this celebration in Cyprus and bringing together our partners, clients and key contributors to our success was tremendously moving and surreal. Our anniversary was a great opportunity to come together, celebrate our collective achievements, and share our vision for the future, all on this beautiful island we now call home. We are ready to embark on the next 15 years and a new exciting era for both Exness and Cyprus."

But the highlight of the celebration was the climactic Cyberness Party, an unprecedented event for Cyprus, showcasing a stunning display of retro-futurism, and offering attendees an immersive entertainment experience. Taking place at Limassol's revamped Kolla Factory, the party combined spectacular culinary, musical, and visual experiences, symbolic of the company's products and milestones. With creativity and innovation at its core, the event was reflective of Exness' character and ethos. Incredible musical and dance performances were given by international stars Who Made Who, Satori, Alma Linda, Playtronica, Curiosity Media Lab, and Context. Diana Vishneva.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness' ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience. This, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders, are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records almost $5 trillion in monthly trading volume, making it the largest online multi-asset broker in the world.

