Exness launches Exness Team Pro with line-up of top global influencers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, multi-asset broker Exness announced the launch of its new influencer program, Exness Team Pro, through which it has leveraged the influence of international trading professionals, each possessing a large following and established voice within their respective communities.

Exness Team Pro members
The members of Exness Team Pro are: Nicolas Palacios, Momen Medhat, Mohsin Sher, Dennis Okari and Kojo Forex. This ensemble, who act as Exness' brand ambassadors, play a key role in crafting valuable storytelling around the broker's offerings, value proposition, differentiation, and credibility.

Through their content, the Pros share their unique perspective on trading - their success stories, testimonials, and experiences - becoming an authentic voice for Exness and extending its reach to relevant audiences.

About his collaboration with the leading broker, Kojo Forex remarked: "The best thing about it for me as an ambassador is being able to add credibility to my own personal brand while putting the spotlight on Exness as the ideal brokerage for retail traders in sub-Saharan Africa."

Dennis Okari also commented: "Exness Team Pro embodies the true essence of collaboration and professionalism, something much needed in today's forex industry. I'm proud to be associated with such a remarkable team that is taking the trading experience to greater heights."

Momen Medhat added: "With its user-friendly platform, lightning-fast execution, and wide range of trading instruments, Exness caters to both beginners and seasoned traders alike. And its transparent and reliable approach to handling funds in the deposit and withdrawal process seems to instil trust and confidence in them."

"By joining Exness Team Pro, my trading experiences are stepping up to the next level, with one of the biggest and best brokers in the world. Great things will come from working with Exness, both for my personal trading and the whole community," Nicolas Palacios also commented.

"Being part of this elite group of highly-skilled traders who are passionate about sharing their experiences and insights has been truly inspiring," Mohsin Sher said. "Together, we are breaking barriers, achieving financial stability, and making waves in the trading world," he concluded.

From the broker's side, Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "The talented individuals in Team Pro are the face and voice of our brand and our trading community, and a great example of collaboration across the entire Exness ecosystem. Stay tuned to learn about strategies and experiences from some of the world's top traders."

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Today, Exness is recognised as the largest retail market maker, with a monthly trading volume of over $4 trillion and a loyal client base which counts over 600,000 active traders.

