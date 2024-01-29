Exness takes its brand to the next level as it marks 15 years of unprecedented growth

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exness, the world's largest retail market-maker, has unveiled a significant rebranding initiative, reflecting and reinforcing its position as the market leader. Through a revamped visual identity, Exness turns the spotlight on the very values that helped it reach the top.

Exness CMO Alfonso Cardalda showcases new brand at 15 year anniversary event.
Featuring a new logo, defined by the distinctive exo emblem, the rebranding speaks to a sleeker, more modern design. Inspired by Exness' recognizable initials, 'e' and 'x,' the exo embodies a fusion of head and heart, the mathematical and the human. These are the pillars which speak to Exness' brand story and define the way it conducts business.

Carrying the legacy of the old logo, the exo also serves as a visual anchor, connecting the broker's past achievements with its future vision, in this way honouring its legacy to forge its future. The brand's font and colour palette have also undergone a makeover, featuring a more modern font and a brighter, bolder yellow.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, commented, "At Exness, we believe that 'good enough' is not enough. This rebranding goes beyond aesthetics. Our new brand offers a nod to where we've come from and a promise that our values remain the same while we take bold new steps into the future. As companies evolve, so must their brand. It's time for our brand to evolve and reflect who we are in the market. It's time to take our identity to the next level, to show the world why we're different from the rest and how we got this far."

Launched on the cusp of Exness' spectacular 15-year celebrations, the rebranding aligns with the broker's remarkable achievements to date, including a monthly trading volume of up to $4.8 trillion, a headcount of over 2000 employees, and a total of more than 700,000 active clients and 64,000 partners. These milestones highlight Exness' enduring commitment to setting industry standards and reinforcing its status as the market leader.

"We've raised the bar in the trading industry, now we're upping our game as a brand. As we usher this new era in, we will continue to reimagine the markets the way they should be, we will continue breaking records and we will continue to be wholeheartedly committed to our people — clients, partners and employees." Cardalda added.

The updated branding will be rolled out across all Exness platforms in the coming weeks. The company assures a seamless transition, maintaining its high standard of service and support for all clients and partners.

Visit Exness for more details on how it's taking its brand to the next level

About Exness

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Its ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness' identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts 700,000 active traders, are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records up to $4.8 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on strategic expansion to new corners of the world.

Exness conclut les célébrations spectaculaires de son 15e anniversaire

Après un parcours de 15 ans sur les marchés financiers, le courtier multi-actifs Exness a célébré cet anniversaire important en organisant une...
Exness finaliza celebrações espetaculares de aniversário de 15 anos

Marcando uma impressionante jornada de 15 anos nos mercados financeiros, a corretora de multiativos Exness culminou este marco histórico com uma...
