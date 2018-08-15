ExoAnalytic Appoints Doug Loverro As First Outside Board Member

"ExoAnalytic is a highly innovative industry disruptor that brings with it the advantages of Silicon Valley style product development for critical government and military applications. I am very excited by this opportunity to contribute to their success story and to help maximize their growth."

Doug has had a distinguished career in the US Air Force and Department of Defense. Before his most recent four-year tenure as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, he also served for five years as Executive Director of the Space and Missile System Center.

"Doug has been instrumental in shaping the future of space over the course of his 30 year career in the military and government service. We are thrilled that he is bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience to our board of directors," said Douglas Hendrix, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ExoAnalytic. "Doug's efforts will greatly enhance our ability to develop and deliver Exo products into operations for our commercial and government customers.

ABOUT EXOANALYTIC

ExoAnalytic Solutions is a small, innovative technology company headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA, with approximately 60 employees distributed across offices in El Segundo, CA; Colorado Springs, CO; Albuquerque, NM; Reston, VA; and Huntsville, AL. ExoAnalytic owns and operates a robust network of nearly 270 ground telescopes at 25 sites on 5 continents, which persistently collects on all man-made orbiting objects in geosynchronous, geostationary, and other specialized orbits. The Exo network leverages sophisticated proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms to ensure superior data quality, accuracy, timeliness and availability. Visit exoanalytic.com to learn more.

