ExoAnalytic Solutions Announces Planned Acquisition of UK Startup 3S Northumbria

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExoAnalytic Solutions, a global leader in space domain awareness (SDA) services, is pleased to announce its intent to acquire UK-based startup 3S Northumbria. This acquisition will establish 3S Northumbria as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ExoAnalytic Solutions, significantly enhancing the availability of commercial SSA capabilities to the UK Government and allied entities.

ExoAnalytic Solutions has been at the forefront of space surveillance and tracking, utilizing its extensive network of telescopes and sophisticated software to provide real-time data and analytics on objects in orbit. The acquisition of 3S Northumbria, a startup known for its innovative approaches to space technology and data integration, represents a strategic move to strengthen ExoAnalytic's presence in the UK and Europe.

"We are thrilled to welcome 3S Northumbria into the ExoAnalytic family," said Dr. Douglas Hendrix, CEO of ExoAnalytic Solutions. "Their mission to ensure the safe and sustainable use of space perfectly complements our unparalleled space domain awareness capabilities. This acquisition will allow us to better serve the UK Government and other partners with enhanced SSA services, ensuring more comprehensive monitoring and protection of space assets."

The integration of 3S Northumbria will enable ExoAnalytic Solutions to offer an expanded range of commercial SSA services tailored to the specific needs of the UK's space initiatives. The acquisition is expected to facilitate improved data sharing and operational coordination, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of space situational awareness efforts. Furthermore, the integration will supercharge the development of relevant skills and experience to support the UK ambitions for space.

"The UK Government is increasingly focused on securing its interests in space," said Ralph "Dinz" Dinsley, founder and managing director of 3S Northumbria. "Becoming part of ExoAnalytic Solutions provides us with the opportunity to leverage their global infrastructure and experience, significantly boosting our ability to deliver high-quality SSA data and services to the UK and our other clients."

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

ExoAnalytic Solutions is a global leader in space situational awareness and space domain awareness, providing real-time tracking and data analytics on space objects. With an extensive network of telescopes and advanced software solutions, ExoAnalytic Solutions ensures the safety and sustainability of space operations for governments and commercial entities worldwide.

3S Northumbria is a UK-based startup specializing in space technology and data integration. The company focuses on innovative solutions for space situational awareness and has been recognized for its cutting-edge approaches to enhancing space security and operations.

