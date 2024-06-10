Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Surges, Anticipated to Hit USD 6,848 Million by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets™

Furthermore, exosomes, known for their stability and ability to carry genetic material such as cellular DNA, mRNA, and miRNA, have gained traction in clinical research as a novel source of biomarkers suitable for diagnostic applications. The market is segmented into exosome diagnostics and exosome therapeutics, with the former accounting for the largest share in 2023. Key contributors to market revenue include products like the ExoDx prostate cancer test, with few others in the pipeline. Additionally, the kits & reagents segment is expected to dominate the exosome diagnostics market, attributed to the growing demand for noninvasive commercial diagnostic kits.

Exosome Diagnostics Segment Leads Market Share in 2023

In 2023, the exosome diagnostics segment emerged as the frontrunner in market share, underscoring its pivotal role in driving the growth trajectory of the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The market is segmented into exosome diagnostics and exosome therapeutics. Notably, the ExoDx prostate cancer test by Exosome Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Bio-Techne, stands out as a key revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Dominance of Kits & Reagents Segment

The kits & reagents segment is poised to dominate the exosome diagnostics market, fueled by escalating demand for noninvasive diagnostic kits. Despite Bio-Techne's dominance in this segment until 2029, the instruments & services segment is expected to witness significant traction in the near future.

Exponential Growth in Blood & Blood Plasma Segment

The blood & blood plasma segment is anticipated to experience exponential growth from 2024 to 2029. Exosomes derived from blood plasma play crucial roles in intercellular communication and tissue homeostasis, driving their increased adoption in liquid biopsy procedures.

Cancer Emerges as Dominant Application Segment

In the realm of exosome therapeutics, cancer is poised to emerge as the dominant application segment. Exosomes serve as effective carriers for therapeutic cargo, facilitating targeted drug delivery and early diagnosis of cancer through detection of tumor-specific molecules.

North America's Market Dominance

Throughout the forecast period, North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is set to dominate the global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market. The region's strong regulatory framework, coupled with significant investments in R&D, underscores its leading position in driving market growth.

Key Players Driving Market Dynamics

Prominent players shaping the exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market landscape include Bio-Techne, NanoFCM Inc., System Biosciences, LLC., and others. Their innovative contributions and strategic initiatives are instrumental in propelling market advancement and meeting evolving healthcare demands.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=198025144

Bio-Techne (US) Leads Exosome Diagnostics Market

Bio-Techne (US) stands out as the dominant market player in the exosome diagnostics sector, expected to maintain its leading position in the foreseeable future. The firm's stronghold is bolstered by its comprehensive product portfolio, with the ExoDx prostate cancer test emerging as a key offering.

Monopoly in a Nascent Market

The global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is still in its nascent stages, with commercial products approved primarily in the diagnostics segment. This limited market landscape has resulted in a monopoly, with Bio-Techne (US) currently holding the sole position in offering commercial exosome-based tests, prominently represented by the ExoDx prostate cancer test.

Strategic Acquisitions Fuel Growth

Bio-Techne's strategic acquisition of Exosome Diagnostics Inc. in 2018 significantly expanded its foothold in the exosome market, particularly in liquid biopsy diagnostics. This acquisition paved the way for the development and commercialization of flagship products like the ExoDx Prostate (EPI) Test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test for assessing the risk of prostate cancer.

Emerging Players and Market Dynamics

While Bio-Techne dominates the exosome diagnostics arena, other players are making strides in the market. Companies offering isolation kits, preparation kits, and liquid biopsy kits are emerging as contenders, albeit with a smaller revenue share. Among these, Capital Biosciences, Inc. (US), AMSBIO (UK), and INOVIQ (Australia) are anticipated to emerge as formidable players, leveraging their expertise and innovative product offerings.

AMSBIO (UK) and INOVIQ (Australia)

AMSBIO (UK) specializes in life science research reagents and services, particularly in genomics, proteomics, cell culture, and stem cell sciences. The company's exosome isolation tools, including reagents, immunobeads, and immunoplates, cater to the growing demand for intact exosome isolation from biological fluids or cell media samples. On the other hand, INOVIQ (Australia) focuses on commercializing advanced precision diagnostics and exosome solutions aimed at improving cancer treatment and diagnosis. The company's product portfolio includes EXO-NET, a pan-exosome capture tool for research applications, and the hTERT test, used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer.

