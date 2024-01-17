Exosome Research Market Worth $356 Million | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exosome Research Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $169 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $356 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing interest in exosome-based therapies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer has attracted substantial funding and investment from both public and private sources. This financial support is crucial for research and development efforts. However, regulatory uncertainty in exosome research is the factor restraining market growth.

Exosome Research Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $169 million Estimated Value by 2028 $356 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Indication, Application, Manufacturing Service, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for personalized medicine Key Market Drivers Rising cancer prevalence

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share by product & service in the exosome research market in 2022.

By products & services, the exosome research market has been categorized in reagents & kits, instruments, and services. The kits and reagents segment is further categorized as antibodies, isolation, purification, quantitation kits & reagents, and other kits & reagents. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global exosome research market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to increasing demand for diagnostic procedures in chronic diseases, and commercial applications of exosomes.

The biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share in the application segment in 2022.

Based on the application, the global exosome research market is segmented into tissue regeneration, biomarkers, vaccine development, and other applications. In 2022, the other applications segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased funding for the diagnostics and treatments of other diseases.

The academic & research institute segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment in the exosome research market in 2022.

Based on end users, the exosome research market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinical testing laboratories. In 2022, the academic & research institutes, segment accounted for the largest share of the exosome research market. One of the major factors driving the growth of this segment is that exosomes hold immense potential in diagnostics and therapeutics, including drug delivery and regenerative medicine. The enthusiasm surrounding these potential applications has fueled increased research efforts within academic and research institutions.

The North American region catered for the largest share of the exosome research market in 2022.

The exosome research market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of World. The availability of funding, both public and private key companies, plays an important part in the development and commercialization of advanced technologies. Further, advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research ecosystem, significant investments in biotechnology, supportive government policies, and a favorable regulatory environment collectively foster the development and commercialization of exosome-based solutions.

Exosome Research Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising cancer prevalence

Restraint:

Technical complexity of exosome isolation and technological limitations

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for personalized medicine

Challenge:

Limited understanding of cargo loading

Key Market Players of Exosome Research Industry:

Key players in the exosome research market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), NX Pharmagen (US), NanoSomiX (US), Miltenyi Biotech (Germany), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), AMSBio (UK), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (US), Anjarium Biosciences AG (UK), Ciloa (France), InnovaPrep LLC (US), Creative Medical Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US), ILIAS Biologics, Inc. (South Korea), Unchained Labs (US), Rion, Inc. (US), Cell Guidance System, LLC (UK), INOVIQ (Australia), Danaher Corporation (US), Exopharm (Australia), Everzom (France), RoosterBio, Inc. (US), and Creative Biolabs (US).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10% and Middle East & Africa - 5%

Exosome Research Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall exosome research market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing investment in pharmaceutical and life sciences research, rising cancer prevalence, increasing interest in exosome-based procedures), restraints (Technical complexity of exosome isolation and technological limitations, regulatory uncertainty in exosome research), opportunities (Rising investments in emerging countries for exosome research, growing interest in exosome-based therapeutics, increasing demand for personalized medicine), and challenges (Lack of gold standard protocols for development & production of exosomes, limited understanding of cargo loading) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products in the exosome research market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the exosome research market

Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), System Biosciences, LLC (US), QIAGEN ( Germany ), Lonza ( Switzerland ), NX Pharmagen (US), NanoSomiX (US), Miltenyi Biotech ( Germany ), Norgen Biotek Corp. ( Canada ), AMSBio (UK), Aethlon Medical, Inc. (US), Anjarium Biosciences AG (UK), Ciloa ( France ), InnovaPrep LLC (US), Creative Medical Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US), ILIAS Biologics, Inc. ( South Korea ), Unchained Labs (US), Rion, Inc. (US), Cell Guidance System, LLC (UK), INOVIQ ( Australia ), Danaher Corporation (US), Exopharm ( Australia ), Everzom ( France ), RoosterBio, Inc. (US), and Creative Biolabs (US).

